Have You Seen the Official Trailer for “Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union”?

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The official trailer for HBO’s original “Obama: Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union” is here.

The three-part documentary chronicles the personal and political journey of former US President Barack Obama, as the country grapples with its racial history.

A description of the movie reads, “Through the story of one man irrevocably bound to the history of a country, the documentary reflects on the country’s past and present national identity.

“Obama: In the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” premieres on the 3rd of August on HBO Max, with additional parts airing on August 4 and 5.

Watch the trailer below:



