Jackie Appiah is Putting Smiles on the Faces of Children Living with Sickle Cell Anemia with “Jackie’s Corner”

Jackie Apphia is putting smiles on the faces of children in Ghana and we are here for it.

The Ghanaian actress has handed over a new daycare centre called “Jackie’s Corner” for children suffering from sickle cell disease to the Korle Bu teaching hospital in Accra.

Like she has done for the past 15 years, this is an act of love and charity to celebrate her birthday which was on Saturday, December 5. This year’s act of charity was inspired by the actress’ late friend Jo-Anne Badu who lost her life to sickle cell anaemia last year.

Jackie shared a video of the new daycare on social media and wrote,

🙏🏻I am pleased to be here to hand over a new daycare center called “Jackie’s Corner” for children suffering from sickle cell disease. Sometime last year my friend Jo-Anne Badu lost her life to sickle cell anemia. It therefore touched my heart and also inspired me to embark on a project to refurbish one of the pediatric wards into a fun vibrant day care center. As we all know Sickle pain is a unforgiven pain and no one deserves to go through that pain. In my attempt to ease some of their pain, I have helped to transform one of the wards into a loving day care center for their comfort I hope it brings happiness and comfort to the children and also hope in their brief moment in the ward it would help these lovely children forget their pains. I hope this new ward gives them hope to keep living and keep fighting. I am honored to be here. I am privileged that I can smile and make others smile too. It is my pleasure to hand over ‘Jackie’s corner’ to the management of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital. Thank you for allowing me do this. God bless Ghana and bless us all.

Special shout out to @adonkocompanyltd @orcadecogh @electrolandgh @randrluxury @reggy_truevine_health_n_beauti @cheezzypizza @perlamineralwater @samirayakubu @cocktailsandstarters Video by @vonkwamekyere Directed by : @chocolate_shot_it

So thoughtful! Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, take a look at the stunning photos she shared on her birthday😍

Photo Credit:@jackieappiah