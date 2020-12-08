Sweet Spot
Chizzi Alichi-Mbah Celebrates One Year Trad-Anniversary with Hubby Chike
Nollywood actress Chizzi Alichi-Mbah and her husband Chike Ugochukwu Mbah celebrated their one year traditional wedding anniversary on Monday, 7 December, and she couldn’t contain her joy.
She shared these photos from their wedding with the caption:
Just like yesterday. My Trad wedding is one year today.
Such a happy bride. See my husband. Most handsome. When you don’t struggle for anything, God gives you everything. I am blessed and highly favoured.
Love, Joy and happiness. It was a day to remember. Thanks to my family, friends colleagues, fans and well wishers. God bless y’all abundantly.
#forevergrateful #traditionalwedding #tradanniversary
They look absolutely breathtaking 😍
Photo Credit: @chizzyalichi