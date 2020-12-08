Chizzi Alichi-Mbah Celebrates One Year Trad-Anniversary with Hubby Chike

Nollywood actress Chizzi Alichi-Mbah and her husband Chike Ugochukwu Mbah celebrated their one year traditional wedding anniversary on Monday, 7 December, and she couldn’t contain her joy.

She shared these photos from their wedding with the caption:

Just like yesterday. My Trad wedding is one year today. Such a happy bride. See my husband. Most handsome. When you don’t struggle for anything, God gives you everything. I am blessed and highly favoured. Love, Joy and happiness. It was a day to remember. Thanks to my family, friends colleagues, fans and well wishers. God bless y’all abundantly. #forevergrateful #traditionalwedding #tradanniversary

They look absolutely breathtaking 😍

Photo Credit: @chizzyalichi