The Khaleds are the Cutest Family on the Cover of Parents Magazine’s January 2021 Issue

DJ Khaled stars on Parents Magazine January 2021 cover with his wife, Nicole, and their two sons, Asahd and Aalam.

In an interview with the magazine, the Mega-producer and his wife, spoke about parenting during the pandemic, teaching their two little boys about hard work, responsibilities, and helping them enjoy their childhood as much as possible. “I always wanted to be a dad,” he says. “I couldn’t wait to have kids—it’s something I’d been talking about most of my adult life.”

Read excerpts from the interview below:

We hear that you set up a pod school for Asahd and some classmates.

Nicole: In March, when Asahd’s preschool sent everybody home, I was doing the Zoom classes with him every single day. I thought to myself, “This cannot be the best we can do!” So I organized a learning pod at our house with other quarantined families. We have seven kids and two teachers. And it’s absolutely amazing!

Khaled: Nicole did everything. We turned a guesthouse on our property into a little schoolhouse. It’s perfect because we have a playground right there too.

What are some daily rituals in the Khaled household?

Khaled: I start every morning off praying. Then I come downstairs and kiss Nicole, Asahd, and Aalam and I get the music vibing. These days we’ve been listening to a lot of reggae and salsa. Also Sade and Aretha Franklin. Music is a big part of our life. I have my turntables and I let Asahd scratch the records.

What’s your favourite father-son time with Asahd?

Khaled: We do this thing after lunch where we drive around together in the golf cart, just him and me. That’s our time. He tells me everything he’s doing and what he’s been thinking about. And I talk to him about how proud we are of him and how good he’s doing in school, and how great he is at being a big brother. It’s real peaceful. It’s kind of our man-to-man time.

You often talk about the importance of hustle. But Asahd and Aalam are growing up with a lot of privilege. Asahd has had his own Jordan apparel line—the Jordan x Asahd collection—since he was in diapers. How do you square the two?

Khaled: The kids see Daddy work all day in the studio. Especially now with the pandemic, I’m doing all my office work and meetings right in the backyard, so they see me nonstop working. I explain to Asahd, “Yo, Daddy’s got to work to make sure that everything’s good.” I want the kids to know that Mommy and Daddy work hard and that we want them to work hard when they grow up, to take care of their own families.

Nicole: We show them every day what it is to work. It’s not like we shield them from business.

Read more of their interview here on Parents.com

Photo Credit: ALEXANDER SALADRIGAS