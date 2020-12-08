Koffee’s “Lockdown”, Amaarae’s “Fancy” & Burna Boy’s “Onyeka” listed on Pitchfork’s 100 Best Songs of 2020

Pitchfork has released its 100 Best Songs of 2020 and sitting pretty on the list are Ghanaian Alternative pop singer Amaarae‘s “Fancy“, Jamaican reggae singer, Koffee‘s “Lockdown“, Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy‘s “Onyeka (Baby)” on the number 30 and 57 spots respectively.

Pitchfork’s 100 best songs of 2020 is a list of songs that defined the year 2020.

The best songs of 2020 provided a brief escape from the turmoil outside our windows. They offered a comforting shoulder to cry on, a lit match to long-simmering rage, and a temporary substitute for the dancefloors and mosh pits the pandemic stole from us. Until the day we get to gather again in sweaty clubs, packed basements, and sold-out arenas, we’ll keep turning to these 100 tracks to soundtrack our lives.

Other uber-talented artists on the list include Cardi B‘s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion which is number 1 on the list, Da baby‘s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Rich, SZA‘s “Hit Different” featuring TY Dolla $ign, Saweetie‘s “Tap In“, Koffee‘s “Lockdown“, Taylor Swift‘s “Mirrorball“, Dua Lipa‘s “Physical“, Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights”, Chloe x Halle‘s “Do It”, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain on Me”, Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and many others.

See the full list below.