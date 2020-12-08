Connect with us

Music Scoop

Koffee's "Lockdown", Amaarae's "Fancy" & Burna Boy's "Onyeka" listed on Pitchfork's 100 Best Songs of 2020

Music

New Music + Visualizer: Broda Shaggi - Fo

Music

New Music + Video: Liya - Melo

Music

Here’s the Star-Studded Tracklist for DJ Spinall's forthcoming Album "Grace"

Music

New Music: Trapafara - Blessings

Music

"Still Family, Always" Temmie Ovwosa & Olamide have Resolved their Issues

Music

There's Likely Going to be a Davido & Enisa Collabo

Music

Burna Boy’s “African Giant” wins ‘Best World Album’ at 2020 Edison Awards

Music

New Music: Peruzzi feat. Fireboy DML - Southy Love

Music

New Video: The Cavemen - Beautiful Rain

Music

Koffee’s “Lockdown”, Amaarae’s “Fancy” & Burna Boy’s “Onyeka” listed on Pitchfork’s 100 Best Songs of 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Pitchfork has released its 100 Best Songs of 2020 and sitting pretty on the list are Ghanaian Alternative pop singer Amaarae‘s “Fancy“, Jamaican reggae singer, Koffee‘s “Lockdown“, Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy‘s “Onyeka (Baby)” on the number 30 and 57 spots respectively.

Pitchfork’s 100 best songs of 2020 is a list of songs that defined the year 2020.

The best songs of 2020 provided a brief escape from the turmoil outside our windows. They offered a comforting shoulder to cry on, a lit match to long-simmering rage, and a temporary substitute for the dancefloors and mosh pits the pandemic stole from us. Until the day we get to gather again in sweaty clubs, packed basements, and sold-out arenas, we’ll keep turning to these 100 tracks to soundtrack our lives.

Other uber-talented artists on the list include Cardi B‘s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion which is number 1 on the list, Da baby‘s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Rich, SZA‘s “Hit Different” featuring TY Dolla $ign, Saweetie‘s “Tap In“, Koffee‘s “Lockdown“, Taylor Swift‘s “Mirrorball“, Dua Lipa‘s “Physical“, Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights”, Chloe x Halle‘s “Do It”, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain on Me”, Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and many others.

See the full list below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?

BN Book Excerpt: The Little House on Harvey Road by Lofe Mide

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 taught Adebimpe to Accept Life as it Comes
Advertisement
css.php