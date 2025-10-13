Connect with us

Music Scoop

Blaqbonez Reveals Tracklist for “No Excuses” Featuring Olamide, Phyno, Bella Shmurda & More

Music Scoop

Travis Scott Brings the Circus Maximus to Johannesburg with a 70,000-Fan Spectacle

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Offset Shuts Down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel with Style & Swagger

Music Scoop

Ftarget’s “Work Pay” Is the Soundtrack to Every Payday Mood

Music Scoop

Kariim IV Explores Love, Desire & Vulnerability in His Debut EP "The Woman Condition"

Music News Promotions

Captain of the Culture: Don Julio Marks BNXN's Album Celebration

BN TV Music

Rema’s “Fun” Video is a Feel-Good Reminder to Breathe, Laugh & Live Fully

Music News Promotions

Reliving the Beauty of The Enchanted Concerts In Celebration of Nigeria’s 65 Years of Independence

Music News Promotions

Toye Jay (Akiika) Drops Official Video for "Somori" — A Celebration of Southwest Swagger

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold Dropped a 15-Track Album "Fuji" and the Only Rule Is “No Skips”

Music

Blaqbonez Reveals Tracklist for “No Excuses” Featuring Olamide, Phyno, Bella Shmurda & More

Blaqbonez just dropped the tracklist for No Excuses, a 17-track project featuring Olamide, Phyno, and Bella Shmurda. The countdown to October 17 is on!
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Blaqbonez/Instagram

This Friday, October 17th, all roads lead to Emeka the Stallion’s lane because Blaqbonez is dropping his fourth studio album, “No Excuses,” — and the track list alone already has us clearing space on our playlists.

The 17-track project is stacked with some of the biggest names in Nigerian music, featuring Olamide, Phyno, Young Jonn, Bella Shmurda, Barry Jhay, Fola, Ayo Maff and more. If there’s one thing we know about Blaqbonez, it’s that he never plays it safe — so expect slick bars, sharp production, and that confident, playful energy he’s known for.

It’s been quite the season for Blaqbonez too. Fresh off his runway debut at Vivienne Westwood’s show during Paris Fashion Week 2025, he’s proving that his creativity isn’t confined to the mic, he’s just as comfortable owning the catwalk.

With the album on the way and his fashion moment still making headlines, Blaqbonez is really in his main character era. We can’t wait to hear what he’s cooked up this time.

See the track list below 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@blaqbonez)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php