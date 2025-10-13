Blaqbonez Reveals Tracklist for “No Excuses” Featuring Olamide, Phyno, Bella Shmurda & More

This Friday, October 17th, all roads lead to Emeka the Stallion’s lane because Blaqbonez is dropping his fourth studio album, “No Excuses,” — and the track list alone already has us clearing space on our playlists.

The 17-track project is stacked with some of the biggest names in Nigerian music, featuring Olamide, Phyno, Young Jonn, Bella Shmurda, Barry Jhay, Fola, Ayo Maff and more. If there’s one thing we know about Blaqbonez, it’s that he never plays it safe — so expect slick bars, sharp production, and that confident, playful energy he’s known for.

It’s been quite the season for Blaqbonez too. Fresh off his runway debut at Vivienne Westwood’s show during Paris Fashion Week 2025, he’s proving that his creativity isn’t confined to the mic, he’s just as comfortable owning the catwalk.

With the album on the way and his fashion moment still making headlines, Blaqbonez is really in his main character era. We can’t wait to hear what he’s cooked up this time.

See the track list below