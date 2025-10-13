Travis Scott Brings the Circus Maximus to Johannesburg with a 70,000-Fan Spectacle

Travis Scott really brought the circus to Johannesburg this past weekend and the city showed up for him in full force. The American rapper performed to a sold-out crowd of over 70,000 fans at the iconic FNB Stadium as part of his ongoing Circus Maximus world tour, in support of his hit album Utopia.

Fans had been waiting for years for this moment, and not even the grey clouds or chilly weather could stop them from showing up early and ready to rage. By the time the lights dimmed and flames shot into the sky, the energy in the stadium was unmatched. Travis took the stage to deafening cheers, opening with “Hyaena” before rolling into “Modern Jam,” “My Eyes,” and crowd favourites like “Butterfly Effect” and “Mamacita.”

Known for his larger-than-life performances, Travis turned the FNB Stadium into a world of sound and spectacle — pyrotechnics, lasers, smoke, and a setlist that blended old hits with fresh tracks from Utopia. At one point, he paused mid-show, taking in the scene before him, tens of thousands of fans rapping along word for word. You could tell the moment hit him. He smiled, thanked South Africa for the love, and promised to return soon.

And yes, true to La Flame fashion, “FE!N” made several appearances throughout the night — six times, to be exact. Each one louder than the last.

Catch all the photos and videos from his unforgettable concert night.

