Mercy Aigbe Is Serving Monday Office Glam in This Ivory Coat Dress

Uncover Introduces The U Collective: A Rewarding Way to Shop, Save & Connect

Konga Health and KongaTV showcase African Beauty Innovation at Beauty in the Motherland 2025

Dede Ashiogwu Just Gave Us the Perfect Mix of Culture and Glam in This Red George

Find Your Perfect Shade: MAC Cosmetics Debuts I ONLY WEAR M·A·C in Nigeria

Temi Otedola in All-Black Couture Was the Moment at L'Oréal Paris

Tattoo Artist Emmanuel Uchenna Item Wants More Africans to Wear Their Heritage On Skin

Want the Perfect Soft Glam? Dimma Umeh Just Shared the Only Tutorial You'll Ever Need

Sister Goals Unlocked! Temi Otedola's Wedding Photo with Tolani & DJ Cuppy Is Everything

Tiwa Savage & Cardi B's Face Card Link-Up in New York Is Everything

Mercy Aigbe Is Serving Monday Office Glam in This Ivory Coat Dress

Mercy Aigbe is setting the tone for the week with this chic ivory coat dress — perfect for work and even better for a girls’ night after.
2 hours ago

Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram

This Monday, Mercy Aigbe is giving us all the style inspiration we need to look fly in the office. The actress stepped out in a pristine ivory coat dress that says I came to work, but I might just own the company too.

The dress is a masterclass in tailoring. It is clean, structured, and beautifully put together. It features a dramatic, sculptural collar that frames her face like something straight out of a runway dream. Gold lion head buttons run down the front, adding just the right dose of luxury. The silhouette stays sleek with a knee-length pencil finish and long fitted sleeves.

Mercy kept the accessories in the same rich tone. A metallic gold croc-embossed handbag, gold hoops, layered bangles, and gold-toned pumps with a touch of sparkle at the toes. Every piece complements the dress without taking away from it.

Her beauty look is soft yet striking. A neat centre-parted bun, blue eyeshadow that adds a hint of edge, and a nude-mauve lip that ties everything together. Even her red manicure gives a subtle contrast, a little “I’m still fun” reminder beneath all that sophistication.

And here’s the thing, this isn’t just a “go to work” outfit, it’s a finish work and call your girls kind of look. So, after you’ve conquered those emails and powered through your meetings, head to that nice restaurant, grab a few cocktails, and make sure someone takes good photos. An outfit like this deserves to be seen. And that’s how you wrap up a perfect Monday — looking sharp, feeling confident, and owning the week before it even begins

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

