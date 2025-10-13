Mercy Aigbe Is Serving Monday Office Glam in This Ivory Coat Dress

This Monday, Mercy Aigbe is giving us all the style inspiration we need to look fly in the office. The actress stepped out in a pristine ivory coat dress that says I came to work, but I might just own the company too.

The dress is a masterclass in tailoring. It is clean, structured, and beautifully put together. It features a dramatic, sculptural collar that frames her face like something straight out of a runway dream. Gold lion head buttons run down the front, adding just the right dose of luxury. The silhouette stays sleek with a knee-length pencil finish and long fitted sleeves.

Mercy kept the accessories in the same rich tone. A metallic gold croc-embossed handbag, gold hoops, layered bangles, and gold-toned pumps with a touch of sparkle at the toes. Every piece complements the dress without taking away from it.

Her beauty look is soft yet striking. A neat centre-parted bun, blue eyeshadow that adds a hint of edge, and a nude-mauve lip that ties everything together. Even her red manicure gives a subtle contrast, a little “I’m still fun” reminder beneath all that sophistication.

And here’s the thing, this isn’t just a “go to work” outfit, it’s a finish work and call your girls kind of look. So, after you’ve conquered those emails and powered through your meetings, head to that nice restaurant, grab a few cocktails, and make sure someone takes good photos. An outfit like this deserves to be seen. And that’s how you wrap up a perfect Monday — looking sharp, feeling confident, and owning the week before it even begins

See more photos below