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The Stars Showed Up for Iyabo Ojo’s “The Return of Arinzo” Premiere & They Showed Out!

The world premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s “The Return of Arinzo” in Lagos featured a masterclass in red-carpet style. From Funke Akindele’s purple and gold Somobysomo mermaid gown and Toyin Abraham’s architectural navy Prudential piece to Mercy Aigbe’s crystal-encrusted Becca Needles n Stiches look with a floating tulle cape, the evening celebrated Nollywood’s directorial debut with definitive glamour.
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Nollywood stars Kiddie in blush pink, Eniola Badmus in black lace, and Medlin Boss in fuchsia traditional attire at the Return of Arinzo premiere.

Nollywood stars Kiddie in blush pink, Eniola Badmus in black lace, and Medlin Boss in fuchsia traditional attire at the Return of Arinzo premiere.

If there’s one thing Nigerian stars know how to do, it’s show up—and they showed up for Iyabo Ojo at the premiere of “The Return of Arinzo.” The night doubled as a celebration of her directorial debut, and the fashion reflected that moment.

Iyabo set things in motion in a floor-length blue floral jacquard gown, later switching into a crystal-fringed mini that moved with every step. From there, the Balmoral Palace red carpet opened up into a stream of bold shapes, sculpted fits and carefully chosen details.

Funke Akindele showed up in a deep purple and gold mermaid gown, the bodice closely fitted with vertical beadwork that ran down into a ruffled, dramatic skirt, with a thigh-high slit and pink heels adding a fun twist to the whole look.

Funke Akindele in a purple and gold beaded mermaid gown by Somobysomo, styled by Zack Styling for The Return of Arinzo premiere.

Funke Akindele in a purple and gold beaded mermaid gown by Somobysomo, styled by Zack Styling for The Return of Arinzo premiere. Photo Credit: Funke Akindele/Instagram

In contrast, Toyin Abraham went for a more pared-back approach in a navy off-shoulder gown. The neckline carried subtle floral beadwork, leading into an asymmetric peplum that sat over a clean, straight skirt. Silver heels peeked out at the hem, while her bob and simple earrings kept everything in place.

Toyin Abraham in a deep navy blue off-shoulder gown by Prudential with an asymmetric peplum panel for The Return of Arinzo premiere.

Toyin Abraham in a deep navy blue off-shoulder gown by Prudential with an asymmetric peplum panel for The Return of Arinzo premiere. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham/Instagram

Then came Mercy Aigbe in a gold and silver crystal-covered mermaid gown. The sweetheart neckline framed the bodice, with patterns that opened up into vertical lines down the skirt. A sheer nude tulle cape fell from her shoulders and trailed behind, adding a second layer to the look. She finished it with pearl and gold jewellery and a short textured updo, with a touch of blue around the eyes.

Mercy Aigbe in a gold and silver crystal-encrusted mermaid gown by Becca Needles n Stitches with a sheer nude tulle cape at the Return of Arinzo premiere.

Mercy Aigbe in a gold and silver crystal-encrusted mermaid gown by Becca Needles n Stitches with a sheer nude tulle cape at the Return of Arinzo premiere. Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram

See more looks below

Mercy Aigbe

 

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A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Funke Akindele

Toyin Abraham

Osas Ighodaro

 

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A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Toke Makinwa

 

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A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Omowunmi Dada

 

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A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Eniola Badmus

Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)

 

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A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

Hilda Baci

 

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A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Kiekie

 

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A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Aderonke Atere

 

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A post shared by Aderonke Atere (@aderonkeatere)

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