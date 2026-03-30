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The Stars Showed Up for Iyabo Ojo’s “The Return of Arinzo” Premiere & They Showed Out!
The world premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s “The Return of Arinzo” in Lagos featured a masterclass in red-carpet style. From Funke Akindele’s purple and gold Somobysomo mermaid gown and Toyin Abraham’s architectural navy Prudential piece to Mercy Aigbe’s crystal-encrusted Becca Needles n Stiches look with a floating tulle cape, the evening celebrated Nollywood’s directorial debut with definitive glamour.
If there’s one thing Nigerian stars know how to do, it’s show up—and they showed up for Iyabo Ojo at the premiere of “The Return of Arinzo.” The night doubled as a celebration of her directorial debut, and the fashion reflected that moment.
Iyabo set things in motion in a floor-length blue floral jacquard gown, later switching into a crystal-fringed mini that moved with every step. From there, the Balmoral Palace red carpet opened up into a stream of bold shapes, sculpted fits and carefully chosen details.
Funke Akindele showed up in a deep purple and gold mermaid gown, the bodice closely fitted with vertical beadwork that ran down into a ruffled, dramatic skirt, with a thigh-high slit and pink heels adding a fun twist to the whole look.
In contrast, Toyin Abraham went for a more pared-back approach in a navy off-shoulder gown. The neckline carried subtle floral beadwork, leading into an asymmetric peplum that sat over a clean, straight skirt. Silver heels peeked out at the hem, while her bob and simple earrings kept everything in place.
Then came Mercy Aigbe in a gold and silver crystal-covered mermaid gown. The sweetheart neckline framed the bodice, with patterns that opened up into vertical lines down the skirt. A sheer nude tulle cape fell from her shoulders and trailed behind, adding a second layer to the look. She finished it with pearl and gold jewellery and a short textured updo, with a touch of blue around the eyes.
See more looks below
Mercy Aigbe
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Funke Akindele
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Toyin Abraham
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Osas Ighodaro
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Toke Makinwa
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Omowunmi Dada
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Eniola Badmus
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Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)
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Hilda Baci
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Kiekie
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Aderonke Atere
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