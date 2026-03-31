LIRS Tax Extension 2026: Lagos Residents Get Until April 14 to File Returns

If you woke up this morning with that specific “31st March anxiety”—frantically looking for receipts and trying to remember your login details for the eTax portal—we have some brilliant news to share.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has officially extended the deadline for filing individual annual tax returns. Instead of the usual end-of-March cutoff, you now have until Tuesday, 14 April 2026 to get your house in order.

In a statement released by the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Dr Ayodele Subair, he explained that while the statutory deadline is traditionally 31 March every year, this two-week grace period is intended to provide everyone with “additional time to complete and submit accurate tax returns.”

Dr Subair was also clear about making this a habit, stating:

Compliance should be embedded as a routine personal practice. Electronic filing through the LIRS eTax platform remains the only approved method for submitting annual returns, as manual filings have been completely phased out. The platform is secure, user-friendly, and accessible 24/7; individuals should ensure that their TaxID is correctly captured in their submissions.

The memo, signed by Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, Head of Corporate Communications at LIRS, confirms that the portal is ready and waiting for you at https://etax.lirs.net.

Don’t Wait Until the 13th. Here is Your Quick 3-Step Guide to Filing

To help you make the most of this extension, we’ve broken down the process into three simple steps:

Get Your Documents Ready: Before you log on, have your TaxID (Tax Identification Number) and your total income figures for 2025 handy. If you’re an employee, ensure you have your H1/Form A details from your HR department.

Access the eTax Portal: Head over to https://etax.lirs.net. Since the platform is now the exclusive method for filing, it is built to be intuitive. If you’ve forgotten your password, use the “Forgot Password” link to reset it via your registered email or phone number.

Complete and Confirm: Follow the prompts to input your income and any relevant allowances. Double-check that your TaxID is accurate, as Dr Subair advised, to avoid any hiccups. Once you submit, you’ll receive a digital confirmation. Save it, and you’re officially done for the year!