Nigeria’s Nabila Aguele Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Malala Fund

Nabila Aguele is stepping into a new role at Malala Fund, as the organisation names her its next Chief Executive Officer. The announcement marks a significant cultural and professional milestone, as she becomes the first global CEO to be based in Nigeria—one of the fund’s key focus countries.

For Nabila, this appointment is the culmination of years of impactful work within the organisation. Since 2024, she has served as Chief Executive of Malala Fund Nigeria, where she led advocacy efforts and grantmaking, directing nearly $3 million to local education advocates and supporting a civil society coalition focused on ending child marriage through education. On a broader scale, Malala Fund has continued to expand its reach, awarding over $9 million in grants in the past year alone to organisations across 10 countries.

“I am honoured to step into this role at such an important moment for girls’ education and for Malala Fund,” Nabila shared. “Having grown within this organisation and led our work in Nigeria, I know the strength of this team, the ambition of our strategy, and the power of our partnerships. Building on Lena’s leadership, I am committed to deepening our impact and ensuring that every girl can claim the education she deserves.”

Her appointment also signals continuity. Malala Yousafzai, who co-founded the organisation and serves as Executive Board Chair, sees Nabila as the right person to carry that vision forward: “Nabila is the leader this moment calls for. She brings deep policy and advocacy experience, trusted leadership within Malala Fund and a close understanding of what it takes to drive change for girls from the ground up. I am deeply grateful to Lena for guiding Malala Fund through an important period of transformation and helping build the foundation for this next chapter. I have every confidence in what Nabila and our team will achieve together.”

That sense of trust is echoed by Ziauddin Yousafzai, Malala Fund’s co-founder and board member, who has seen Nabila’s leadership up close. “Lena’s leadership has helped bring stability, focus and strength to Malala Fund at an important moment in our journey. We are deeply thankful for all she has contributed. I have seen Nabila’s leadership up close, and she brings a rare combination of wisdom, integrity and deep understanding of the realities girls face. She is the right leader to carry this work forward.”

As Nabila steps into the role, Lena Alfi prepares to close out nearly nine years with the organisation, including the last three as CEO. Her tenure has been marked by a period of steady growth and restructuring, including the rollout of Malala Fund’s 2025–2030 strategy and the distribution of $32.5 million in grants globally.

“It has been an honour to serve Malala Fund for nearly nine years, including the last three as CEO. I am deeply proud of the transformation this team has led together — building a clear strategy, a strong leadership and a more solid foundation for the future. Nabila is an exceptional leader who has shown what it means to center girls’ needs, drive policy change and build with vision and care. I am proud to hand over leadership knowing Malala Fund is in the strongest possible hands.”

The transition itself has been in motion for a while, following a succession process initiated by Lena and supported by the organisation’s board and leadership team. It also comes at a time when Malala Fund is leaning into its long-term strategy, with Nabila set to continue steering that vision forward.

With over two decades of experience across law, policy and international development in both Nigeria and the United States, Nabila brings a cross-sector perspective to the role. Before joining Malala Fund, she served as a Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, where she worked on gender-responsive fiscal policies and contributed to the country’s Integrated National Financing Framework.

At its core, Malala Fund remains focused on one goal: ensuring that girls everywhere can access and complete 12 years of education. Through advocacy and grantmaking, the organisation continues to push for the resources and policies needed to make that a reality—and now, under Nabila’s leadership, that work enters its next phase.