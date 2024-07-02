Telande World’s White Waakye Recipe is a Taste of Tradition with a Flavourful Twist

Waakye has evolved significantly over the years, both in terms of preparation and presentation. Initially, it was a simple dish of rice and beans cooked together, often enjoyed as a basic, nutritious meal.

Over the years, several factors have influenced its evolution, but the good ole White Waakye (Shinkaafa da waake) remains a legend and has a special place in Telande World’s heart.

Telande showcases this versatility with her White Waakye, pairing it with a simple salad, garri, and a flavourful guinea fowl shito sauce. According to Telande, the true way to enjoy Waakye is to embrace tradition and eat it with your hands.

Watch her make it below: