Telande World's White Waakye Recipe is a Taste of Tradition with a Flavourful Twist

Adekunle Gold & Shaffy Bello Light Up "Rodo" Music Video

ICYMI: Johnnie Walker & This Is Us Unveil Capsule Collection in Lagos, See How it Went

Teni's "Young Black Girl From Africa" Video is a Bold Celebration of Black Girl Magic

"I Stay True To Who I Am" - Ope Makinwa on Career Switches & Staying Positive on "Omon's Couch"

Femi Ogedengbe Gets Real on His Background & More on "Teju Babyface Deep Dive" Podcast

Simi Discusses Her Creative Process & Building Strong Marriages on the "90s Baby Show"

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Femi & Made Kuti Lit Up the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

Tyla Gets a Double Win at the 24th BET Awards | See Full Winners List

Balmain Unveils Limited Collection Honouring Disney's "The Lion King" at 30, in a Film by Femi Oladigbolu

Waakye has evolved significantly over the years, both in terms of preparation and presentation. Initially, it was a simple dish of rice and beans cooked together, often enjoyed as a basic, nutritious meal.

Over the years, several factors have influenced its evolution, but the good ole White Waakye (Shinkaafa da waake) remains a legend and has a special place in Telande World’s heart.

Telande showcases this versatility with her White Waakye, pairing it with a simple salad, garri, and a flavourful guinea fowl shito sauce. According to Telande, the true way to enjoy Waakye is to embrace tradition and eat it with your hands.

Watch her make it below:

