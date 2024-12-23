Festive Feast on a Budget? Check Out Foodies and Spice’s Kpomo Sauce & Fragrant Yellow Rice

Cooking during the holidays doesn’t have to break the bank, and Foodies and Spice shows us how with her yummy-looking fragrant yellow rice with kpomo sauce, a budget-friendly Christmas recipe that’s is easy to make.

She starts by preparing the fragrant yellow rice with a good amount of onions to bring out its natural sweetness. Heating up some oil, she adds roughly blended onions, ginger and garlic paste, a pinch of salt, cloves, and curry powder, letting the mixture cook until fragrant. Next, she adds washed rice and toasts it in the spiced oil for about three minutes, allowing the grains to soak up all the rich flavours before adding water to cook the rice to perfection.

For the kpomo sauce, she slices red bell peppers and chives, then cuts the kpomo into her preferred size. In a hot pan, she heats some oil, adds salt, garlic, and onions, and stirs in a roughly blended pepper and tomato paste. After letting it fry for a few minutes, she adds the kpomo and lets it cook until tender, finishing the sauce with a garnish of sliced chives and red bell peppers for a pop of colour and freshness.

This simple recipe proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to create a festive meal everyone will love. It is perfect for Christmas or any time you want something special on a budget.

Watch how she makes it below: