#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Gina Ehikodi Ojo - CEO, Foodies & Spice

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu - CEO, Christie Brown

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed - CEO, The Gift Source

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba - The Fixer

Deji Williams Details his Transition from Advertising to the Energy Sector on "Under 40 CEOs"

FacebookxBellaNaija #SuccessStory - 6 Businesses, 6 CEOs & What It Takes to Climb the Success Ladder as an Entrepreneur

How #BellaNaijaMCM Dr Abiodun Adereni is Tackling Maternal & Child Mortality with HelpMum

#BNShareYourHustle: BellaNaijarians in Ghana, Make Your Gifting Experience Simpler, Easier & More Satisfying with Wishes Gift Registry

NkasiObim Nebo of PeachAid Medical Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

There's So Much to Learn from Mathew Rugamba on "Under 40 CEOs"

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Gina Ehikodi Ojo – CEO, Foodies & Spice

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Holding down a business or craft as an entrepreneur is way beyond the knowledge acquired at the start. There are the slow and daily lessons that help you sustain and achieve the best out of it.

The #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory campaign aims to assist SMEs and rising entrepreneurs in realizing effective ways to grow and sustain their businesses by learning from CEOs who have attained an encouraging level in various crafts.

6 entrepreneurs have been selected from across West Africa and one of them is Gina Ehikodi Ojo, CEO, Geenamoore and Associates.

About Gina

Gina Ehikodi Ojo is the CEO of Geenamoore and Associates, and the MD of Foodies and Spice Nigeria Limited.

A law graduate with over 15 years of experience in Media Content Production and Channel Administration, Gina started out in media as a teen actress and scriptwriter in 1998. She played the lead role of ‘Tobi’ in the movie Colours of Tomorrow, a movie exposing the dangers of child marriage which can lead to vesico vaginal fistula (VVF).

Experience

After graduating from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, she rose to the position of the Head Corporate Development Officer at Virtual Media Limited, owners of Nigezie and Orisun TV channels, where she worked for about 6 years.

1n 2012, she joined WAP Productions Limited to lead the team in setting up the WAP TV channel, and was the General Manager for 5 years.

Geenamoore and Associates, which she has fully led since 2017, is a media content production company creating and producing TV and online content, including below the line experiential activation for brands. They also offer media consultancy services.

Some of their productions include Foodies and Spice, Foodies and Spice Travel Series, Triple L Men (Live, Love, Legit), Feed Your Love, Toast to Love, Foodaholic Festival, and Budgetmummy Nigeria.

Gina is a social media influencer with over 100 thousand followers on her verified Instagram page @geenafoodiesandspice, over 173 thousand followers on her Facebook fan page, and various other platforms where she relates with her fans while sharing her recipes, lifestyle, and activities.

Gina is married to Adedeji Ojo, MD of Springe Edge Nigeria Limited (a construction and project management company) and he is also the Executive Producer of Foodies and Spice. They are blessed with twin boys, Jason and Jaden Ojo.

Visit Food and Spice on Instagram.

