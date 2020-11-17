FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed – CEO, The Gift Source

They say ‘success is the sweet fruit of hardwork,’ and no doubt, putting in the work into any business comes with sometimes making sacrifices.

6 entrepreneurs have been selected to share their stories in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign which focuses on business growth, its sacrifices, and all it takes to achieve great results as an entrepreneur.

One of the selected entrepreneurs is Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, CEO, The Gift Source.

Who is Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed?

Samiah-Oyekan Ahmed is a medical doctor turned entrepreneur in the business of satisfying gaps in specific markets.

She is the founder of Fusion Lifestyle Limited, a company that supports entrepreneurship by providing a platform for business owners to showcase their services, and has done so since December 2009.

About The Gift Source

The Gift Source was founded in 2013 after Samiah recognized a need for qualitative, functional and aesthetically pleasing gifts and novelties.

Situated in Abuja FCT, The Gift Source stemmed Pop Kids Gifts in 2019, a company dedicated to providing the best gifts and party pack options for children, as well as creating unique and fun experiences.

Samiah is a teacher who has held several classes and taught over 150 students on business. She is also the founder of The Pearl Muslim Network, a network for muslim women striving for success.

She is married with 2 kids and loves to read and travel in her spare time.

Visit @thegiftsource on Instagram.