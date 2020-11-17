FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba – The Fixer

6 entrepreneurs have been selected from across West Africa to participate in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign, which aims at giving entrepreneurs the platform to share their business stories and how they have succeeded in sustaining it.

The #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign is an opportunity for SMEs and rising entrepreneurs to learn from these selected entrepreneurs and pick out vital steps to help with their businesses.

Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba, one of the selected entrepreneurs in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign.

About Tricia Ikponmwonba

Tricia, also referred to as TriciaBiz – The Business Fixer, is an entrepreneur, author, and business growth expert with over 12 years of experience working across a wide portfolio of clients in Nigeria, offering services ranging from business growth consulting, business process documentation, marketing penetration strategies, and other core marketing across several sectors. She is the founder of The Business Lab Africa, a fast-growing digital learning platform for African entrepreneurs, and has successfully trained over 80,000 entrepreneurs in 10 cities across Africa.

Experience

Prior to launching The Business Lab Africa, Tricia has worked with several multinationals including GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Nokia, Coca-Cola, and a host of others. She has an deft understanding of traditional and emerging marketing channels, project management, pricing strategies, product development, and sales techniques, and offers high-level, substantiated recommendations which has led to a consistent increase in sales and revenue for clients.

Education

She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English and Literature from the University of Benin, masters in Public Relations, a professional diploma in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Lagos, a diploma in Social Innovation from the United Nations University of Peace, Costa Rica, and is currently running an MBA at Nexford University.

In 2017, she launched Smarketing, a book that serves as a guide for small businesses who want to learn marketing strategies to grow their businesses, and this book has been a major contributor to the growth and development of many businesses in Africa. The same year, she was listed as an IVLP World Fellow after being selected to attend the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), a professional exchange program for emerging leaders funded by the United State Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which seeks to build mutually beneficial relationships between the U.S. and other nations. She is also a Future Awards nominee and in 2018 was recognized as one of the 100 Leading Ladies in Nigeria.

Visit TriciaBiz on Instagram.