Chike Keeps It Picture-Perfect & Cool with a Retro Birthday Look

January may be coming to an end, but the January babies are just getting started with their birthday celebrations. Our timelines are lighting up with stunning photoshoots, and we can’t help but bring them to your attention.

Earlier today, Adekunle Gold celebrated his birthday with some seriously stylish photos, and now our focus shifts to soul singer Chike, who has us absolutely envious with his birthday photoshoot.

For this shoot, Chike stuns in a textured leather jacket with a zippered front and a sharp collared design. The olive-green hue of the jacket adds a distinctive, fashion-forward vibe to his look. To top it off, he pairs it with yellow-tinted glasses that bring a pop of vibrancy and complement the retro charm of his outfit. Together, the jacket and glasses create a bold, striking statement.

We might just have to revisit his recent album, “Son of Chike,” to keep the vibes going!

Check out more photos of him below.