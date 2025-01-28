Connect with us

Music Style

Chike Keeps It Picture-Perfect & Cool with a Retro Birthday Look

Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Adekunle Gold's Birthday Fit is a Vibe, and Simi's Sweet Message Will Make You Say "Aww"

Events Music Promotions

Afrojazz Fest Pioneered by Koye: A Global Celebration of African Culture and Music

Music Scoop Style

Suits, Shades & Attitude: Reminisce and Olamide Slay the Look

Music

Who Among These African Artists Will Go Home with a Grammy Next Sunday?

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Teases Debut Album with "I Am The Blueprint' Trailer

Beauty Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Music

King Empire Ushers in the Year with His Debut EP "Pictures"

Music Scoop

Just a Week to Go! Here's How to Catch All the Action at the Grammys

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Always Knew She'd Be a Superstar: Talking Confidence & Stardom in Blanc Magazine

Music

Chike Keeps It Picture-Perfect & Cool with a Retro Birthday Look

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Chike/Instagram

January may be coming to an end, but the January babies are just getting started with their birthday celebrations. Our timelines are lighting up with stunning photoshoots, and we can’t help but bring them to your attention.

Earlier today, Adekunle Gold celebrated his birthday with some seriously stylish photos, and now our focus shifts to soul singer Chike, who has us absolutely envious with his birthday photoshoot.

For this shoot, Chike stuns in a textured leather jacket with a zippered front and a sharp collared design. The olive-green hue of the jacket adds a distinctive, fashion-forward vibe to his look. To top it off, he pairs it with yellow-tinted glasses that bring a pop of vibrancy and complement the retro charm of his outfit. Together, the jacket and glasses create a bold, striking statement.

We might just have to revisit his recent album, “Son of Chike,” to keep the vibes going!

Check out more photos of him below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chiké (@officialchike)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php