Can We Talk About Rita Dominic's Head-To-Toe Glam? It's Perfection!

Chike Keeps It Picture-Perfect & Cool with a Retro Birthday Look

This Look! Genevieve Nnaji Serves Iconic Glam in a Tiffany Amber's Black Dress

Adekunle Gold's Birthday Fit is a Vibe, and Simi's Sweet Message Will Make You Say "Aww"

Bland2Glam Unveils Seyi Banigbe as the Face of Its Founder's Collection

Suits, Shades & Attitude: Reminisce and Olamide Slay the Look

We Spotted Your Faves at Paris Fashion Week | See the Stunning Fashion Looks

Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Check Out the Stylish Looks from the Premiere of "Something About The Briggs"

This Photo of Skepta & Aaron Pierre? We Can't Handle the Fineness!

Can We Talk About Rita Dominic's Head-To-Toe Glam? It's Perfection!

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

Over the weekend, the premiere of “Something About The Briggs” brought out the cast and plenty of celebs for a super stylish evening—and, as expected, our Nigerian stars didn’t come to play.

Everyone brought their A-game, but let’s talk about Rita Dominic’s look because, wow, it was simply stunning. She rocked this gorgeous black one-shoulder dress with dramatic puff sleeves on one side and a structured bodice that hugged her figure in all the right places before flaring out ever so slightly.

And here’s the kicker—underneath the dress was a shimmering long fishnet skirt that added the perfect touch of texture and a little bit of edge. For accessories, she carried a chic round gold clutch (so classy!) and topped it all off with a netted headpiece that gave the whole look a timeless vibe.

This is one outfit we’re definitely bookmarking as one of our favourite looks of the week.

Check out more photos of Rita Dominic below:

 

