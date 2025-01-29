Can We Talk About Rita Dominic’s Head-To-Toe Glam? It’s Perfection!

Over the weekend, the premiere of “Something About The Briggs” brought out the cast and plenty of celebs for a super stylish evening—and, as expected, our Nigerian stars didn’t come to play.

Everyone brought their A-game, but let’s talk about Rita Dominic’s look because, wow, it was simply stunning. She rocked this gorgeous black one-shoulder dress with dramatic puff sleeves on one side and a structured bodice that hugged her figure in all the right places before flaring out ever so slightly.

And here’s the kicker—underneath the dress was a shimmering long fishnet skirt that added the perfect touch of texture and a little bit of edge. For accessories, she carried a chic round gold clutch (so classy!) and topped it all off with a netted headpiece that gave the whole look a timeless vibe.

This is one outfit we’re definitely bookmarking as one of our favourite looks of the week.

Check out more photos of Rita Dominic below: