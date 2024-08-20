Connect with us

Justin UG Dishes on Love, Nicknames & Life on the Latest Episode of "Is This Seat Taken?"

Ayra Starr Rocks Afro Nation Detroit with “Bloody Samaritan” & "Woman Commando"

Black Girl Magic: Jackie Aina Shines at White House Creator Economy Conference

Shola Ogudu Reflects on Parenting, Tough Love & Life with a Teenager in “Mums Next Door”

Stephanie Coker & Bolanle Olukanni Dish on Self-Care with Osas Ighodaro on “Spa With Osas”

Ric Hassani Brings "Love & Romance" to Life in an Emotional Video

Tim Godfrey & Moses Bliss Celebrate Divine Blessings in New Single "Evidence"

Watch Tiwa Savage Perform "One Heart" in New Lyric Video for "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

Watch the Trailer for Tòkunbọ̀: Ramsey Nouah’s New Film Starring Gideon Okeke & Chidi Mokeme

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tòkunbọ̀, a new movie directed by Ramsey Nouah, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 23rd. This intense crime thriller dives into a world of desperation and danger, following an ex-car smuggler who has just three hours to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captor—or face dire consequences for his family.

The cast features some top Nigerian talents including Gideon Okeke, Chidi Mokeme, Funlola Aofiyebi – Raimi, Nobert Young, Majid Michel, Adunni Ade, Ivie Okujaye, Tosin Adeyemi, StanleyfunnyboneChibunna, Darasimi Nadi and Aaron Sunday.

Tòkunbọ̀, marking Ramsey Nouah’s third directorial film, is an original story by Story Story Hub and is produced by Ramsey Films and Sozo Films.

See stills from the film:

Watch the trailer below:

