Wale Ojo Takes the Director’s Chair for “This Is Not A Nollywood Movie” feat. Broda Shaggi & Hanks Anuku

Wale Ojo is back in the director’s seat with a new project titled “This Is Not A Nollywood Movie.” The 2024 AMVCA Best Lead Actor, celebrated for his role in “Breathe Of Life,” made the announcement on his Instagram page, sharing his excitement:

Presenting my second directorial feature..” This is Not a Nollywood Movie”…this satirical film is an explosive comedy that promises its way to your hearts through joy and laughter.

The film, both directed and written by Wale Ojo, features an impressive cast including Broda Shaggi, Hanks Anuku, and Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandles.

Watch him discuss the film:

Wale Ojo and Hanks Anuku