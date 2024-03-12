Connect with us

What Happens When the Ex Shows Up at Your Doorstep? Watch Justin UG in Heartstrings & Hiccups

Kizz Daniel Says Thank You to His Fans With New EP "Thankz Alot"

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Adeyinka Fabiyi Gets Candid on "Road To Success" Podcast About Life as an Immigrant & Her Successful Business in Dubai

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Sophia Ike-Onu & Derin Fabikun Unravel 2 Decades of Amazing Friendship | WATCH

Kizz Daniel Drops New Single "Showa"

Victor Ad & Bella Shmurda Team up in New Single "Eye Clear"

"Has Our Love Changed?" Akah & Claire Nnani Reflect on 5 Years of Marriage | Watch

Nathaniel Bassey Joins Ada Ehi for a Live Expression of "I Testify"

This Mother's Day Episode of "Due Parenting Podcast" is about Navigating Mother & Child Relationships

What Happens When the Ex Shows Up at Your Doorstep? Watch Justin UG in Heartstrings & Hiccups

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The aftermath of an unexpected encounter with his ex at his friend’s house leaves Justin grappling with emotions. Things intensify when Whitney, the ex, confronts Justin at his doorstep. A clash ensues as truths begin to unveil, setting off a chain reaction of revelations that force Justin to reassess his decisions.

Relationships are tested, and the unravelling of secrets takes centre stage, creating so much tension in Justin’s world. What will he do?

Catch up on all the episodes of Heartstrings & Hiccups below:

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Watch episode 6

