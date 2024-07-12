Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

My guys and I sat on white chairs we formed into a circle. It was 2019. Simi’s Simisola album was playing from F’s speaker and G was passing around the doughnuts she made for us. It was like a final full circle moment, my secondary school friends and I together, listening to music, laughing, reminiscing on our days in secondary school and which teacher we loved and hated. We were recounting moments that happened over 30 months ago as though they happened yesterday. N was narrating his story when F jumped up from his seat the moment Simi’s tiny voice snuck out of the speaker.

“So Joro baby take my number (take my number). You know, you can call me later (call me later). Me I want to be your lover (be your lover). Oh baby call me later (call me later),” F sang along. F’s melodramatic reactions aided our reactions to the infectious lyrics, and we sang along with the chorus, even N joined.

As we waited for the next song after Joromi, F announced, “Simi is so good.” That simple sentence ushered me into the world of Simi. When I got home, I spent a lot of hours on YouTube listening to her songs. I had heard her song, Tiff, many times before but I never put a face to it; it was just another popular song my neighbour from the third house wouldn’t stop playing. But as an ardent listener, I have witnessed Simi grow and experiment with different sounds but one thing has always remained the same: how her voice aids the quality of storytelling in her music.

Many artists experiment with different sounds and elements to maintain relevance but I believe what has helped Simi maintain relevance is how true she is to her art, not conforming to fit a narrative or satisfy the consumers’ preference. In The Artist, off Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. 1, Simi monologues, “The artist is always under pressure from so many sides. It can never really get away from it. Regardless of where you turn, there is a demand being made from you – pressure from the executives, from the consumers and there’s pressure from within as well. But my fear is this: when you start to cater only to the pressure from outside, your art is no longer as true as it should be. And in the long run, what’s the point of an artist when never says how she or he feels, but always says everybody expects him or her to be feeling.” It is one of the truest things I have ever heard as a writer.

In 2014, when Simi gained widespread recognition with Tiff, we were introduced to her lyrical prowess and her ability to blend Afropop with soul and R&B seamlessly. The success of “Simisola” wasn’t just in the numbers; it was in how it resonated with listeners. It expresses her ability to tell relatable stories through her music and, combined with her unique voice, made her songs anthems for many.

Simi may not be one of the most-awarded music artists in Nigeria, but her contributions to Afrobeats are unforgettable. Her dedication to authenticity and her openness to experiment with different sounds have earned her a place among the best in the industry. Several songs have gained popularity through her features.

She is now back with a very confident album, Lost and Found – the first cohesive body of work I’ve listened to this year. It’s a body of work that majorly explores love and romance but one identity shines through the album: confidence. On each track, Simi tells stories of a lover or girl who is confident to choose whatever she wants with love. Each song tells the story of where the persona is confident enough to decide to release herself to drown in love, or confident enough to leave a relationship. On X, she described herself as an album artist and “Lost and Found” confirms that because every song sounds like a continuation of the previous.

Every song and album confirms Simi’s talent. She has consistently shown that she is a force to be reckoned with. Her music continues to evolve, and with each new release, she reaffirms her place as one of Nigeria’s most beloved artists. She has showcased her versatility and dedication to her craft and her contributions to Afrobeats have not only helped to elevate the genre but also to push its boundaries. Her voice is distinct and influential; blending traditional African sounds with contemporary elements to create a unique and refreshing style. Her ability to infuse her music with soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a touch of R&B has set her apart from her peers, making her a crucial figure in the Afrobeats’ evolution. I love her music so much. She is gold(en).