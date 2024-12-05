Connect with us

#BN2024Epilogues: Elizabeth Ojochegbe Became A Registered Nurse in 2024!

The Popular Afrobeats Albums Released in 2024

Elizabeth Agboola: My Diaspora Family in Lagos for Dad’s 70th Birthday And A Guide to Hosting a Memorable Nigerian Adventure

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Uzoechi Tom-Ona Misses Dancing with Masquerades on Christmas Day

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Blessing Onyebueke's Favourite Christmas Memory Was of Santa Giving Her a Doll

Come Experience a Day of Fun with BellaNaija x BreatherNG's #FeelLikeAChild Campaign

BN Book Review: Golibe by Adesuwa O'Man Nwokedi | Review by The BookLady NG

How KC Obiajulu Became a Decorated Cinematographer in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Why Peace Akinwale Stopped Writing Poetry

Mfonobong Inyang: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is A Powerful Reminder of Nigeria’s Greatness

2024, what a year. The year I finally became a registered nurse. The journey began when I gained admission into school in 2021. It was a three-year nursing program, to graduate and become a registered nurse, licensed to practice. But the journey wasn’t easy.

Although I graduated in it, 2024 was the toughest part of the journey. I was in my final year and also the assistant class representative and the speaker of the House of Senate in the Student Union Government. I had to juggle academics with school politics. I had a client case study to write, a project, multiple quizzes and exams, including the professional Nursing Council exam which was held in November. But I strived. I studied, prayed, cried, got tired but kept on moving.

At the end of it all, I came out successful in all my exams without any carryover, I passed my professional nursing council exam and I am proud to say that I am a registered nurse. A licensed and registered!

