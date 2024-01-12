New Single Alert: Timi Dakolo Drops ‘Men of the South’ Ahead of the Chorus Leader Album

Timi Dakolo, a renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter has released his latest single, Men of the South, ahead of his highly anticipated third studio album, The Chorus Leader. Produced by Masterkraft, Men of the South is an anthem to pay homage to the wealth, tenacity, and cultural legacy of the people of southern Nigeria.

Timi Dakolo, a native of Bayelsa State in southern Nigeria, is said to have used his soulful vocals and poignant lyrics to take listeners on a musical journey celebrating the extravagance and rich cultural heritage of the southern part of Nigeria.

In discussing the inspiration behind his new single, Timi Dakolo shared,