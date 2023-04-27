Kemi Adetiba teases Three Upcoming Titles – “Welcome To The Fourth,” “To Kill A Monkey,” & “King of Boys 3”

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker and director, Kemi Adetiba announced not one, not two, but three new movie titles she’s working on.

The announcement was made on her Instagram page, where she dropped a video teasing the three upcoming titles. The titles of the films are “Welcome To The Fourth,” “To Kill A Monkey,” and “King of Boys 3.” She captioned the post, “I told y’all I was hungry. RUN IT!!!”

In July 2022, Kemi revealed in an Instagram post that she will begin production on a new project called “To Kill A Monkey” and in November 2022, the “King of Boys” director hinted that she was working on a sequel for her hugely popular film “King of Boys: The Return of the King.”

With three projects in the works, it’s clear that Kemi Adetiba has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

