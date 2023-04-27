Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba teases Three Upcoming Titles - "Welcome To The Fourth," "To Kill A Monkey," & "King of Boys 3"

Features Movies

"BEEF" – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Features Movies Nollywood

Adekusibe Ogunmokun: With "Gangs of Lagos," Nollywood is Creating World-Class Films

Movies

Kemi Adetiba teases Three Upcoming Titles – “Welcome To The Fourth,” “To Kill A Monkey,” & “King of Boys 3”

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker and director, Kemi Adetiba announced not one, not two, but three new movie titles she’s working on.

The announcement was made on her Instagram page, where she dropped a video teasing the three upcoming titles. The titles of the films are “Welcome To The Fourth,” “To Kill A Monkey,” and “King of Boys 3.” She captioned the post, “I told y’all I was hungry. RUN IT!!!”

In July 2022, Kemi revealed in an Instagram post that she will begin production on a new project called “To Kill A Monkey” and in November 2022, the “King of Boys” director hinted that she was working on a sequel for her hugely popular film “King of Boys: The Return of the King.”

With three projects in the works, it’s clear that Kemi Adetiba has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fight or Flight – Is Japa The Only Escape From Poor Governance?

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Let Go of Denial and Accept Reality

Smart Emmanuel: The Things That Make Artificial Intelligence Inferior to Human Intelligence

“BEEF” – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Yewande Jinadu: How HR and Business Owners Can Foster a Healthy Workplace Culture
css.php