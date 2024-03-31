Connect with us

Chaste Inegbedion: Celebrating Women & Addressing Issues of Inequality

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Around the world, the month of March is selected as the National Women’s History Month, to celebrate women’s contributions to the development of the world in various industries. Although women’s celebrations, like everyone else, should not be limited to a month or time frame, it is important to have dedicated moments or time to celebrate women. They have historically contributed to the world’s development in various areas like sports, national development, entertainment and others.

One of the most established and successful industries in the world is the entertainment industry and women have been at the helm of its success. In Nigeria, a movie like “Lion Heart”, directed by Genevieve Nnaji, is an example of how largely women contribute to the entertainment industry. Another movie that exudes brilliance is Kemi Adetiba‘s “King of Boys”, the sixth-highest-grossing Nollywood movie in Nigeria whose lead character, Sola Sobowale, affirms women’s leadership capability. Currently, the highest-grossing Nollywood movie, “A Tribe Called Judah” is produced and directed by Funke Akindele.

In the music industry, we have artists like Tems, Tiwa Savage, Simi, Ayra Starr, Yemi Alade, and others raising the music bar with their brilliance. They are bagging international awards, selling out arenas and stages, writing their names in the history books, and inspiring generations. In sports, Asisat Oshoala, Tobi Amusan, Rashidat Ajibade and others are excelling locally and globally.

However, as we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women and their contribution to history, it is equally important to shine a light on the challenges and obstacles that they continue to face. One of the key areas of concern is gender inequality – unequal pay, limited access to education and healthcare, and underrepresentation in leadership roles. Despite progress in many parts of the world, women still earn less than their male counterparts for the same work. This wage gap not only affects the economic stability of women but also perpetuates a cycle of inequality that spans generations.

Another crucial aspect of women’s health is menstrual care, especially for girls and women. Access to affordable and hygienic products is essential for their well-being. This is an important part of ensuring that all women can live healthy and comfortable lives.

Additionally, many women around the world lack access to quality education and healthcare, which are fundamental rights. Without proper education, women are often unable to secure well-paying jobs or make informed decisions about their health and well-being. This lack of access not only hinders individual growth but also impacts communities and society at large.

The underrepresentation of women in leadership positions remains a significant issue. Whether in politics, business, or other fields, women are often sidelined in decision-making roles. This limits their ability to advocate for policies that benefit women and create a more equitable society for all.

Addressing these issues is not just a matter of fairness; it is essential for the progress and prosperity of society as a whole. When women are empowered and given equal opportunities, they contribute significantly to economic growth, social development, and the overall well-being of communities.

As we celebrate the achievements of women, let us also commit to addressing the challenges they face. By advocating for gender equality, access to education and healthcare, and increased representation in leadership roles, we can create a world where every woman has the opportunity to thrive, succeed and feel included. Let’s not only celebrate and appreciate women’s voices every March but also cherish and champion their causes as often as we can.

 

***

Featured Image by Monstera Product for Pexels

Avatar photo

Chaste Inegbedion is the Chief Product Officer at Sanicle.us, a passionate advocate for menstrual health, and a devoted husband. After earning a full scholarship to build his startup Sanicle.us, he attended the Founder Institute in Silicon Valley, gaining valuable insights into entrepreneurship and business development. He further expanded his expertise by completing the Inclusive Product Management program at the University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business. Chaste's professional journey in the menstrual health sector is complemented by his commitment to supporting his wife and fostering an environment of understanding and openness. In recognition of his analytical approach and innovative ideas, he received the prestigious AmeriCorps Presidential Service Award in 2022. As the author of the enlightening book "Period Passport," he has provided essential menstrual health products, education, and policy advocacy to empower women, girls, and communities worldwide for over a decade. Chaste's impactful contributions have garnered international recognition. He has been honored with the African Community Achievement Award and the Manevia African Leadership Award for his social innovation. Known as Mr. Padman continues to push the #MenBuysPads campaign, demonstrating his tireless dedication to menstrual health, innovation, and advocacy. With extensive experience in project management, performance management, and social sector management, Chaste is a highly skilled and motivated individual. His involvement in various advocacy and philanthropic initiatives related to menstrual health, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment further exemplifies his commitment to creating positive change.

