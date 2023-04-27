Catch Phyna, Whitemoney, Spyro, Gbubemi Ejeye & Genoveva Umeh on New Show “MTV Base Sparks”

Connect with us

MTV Base is launching an exciting new show called “Sparks,” featuring some of your favourite celebrities. The star-studded lineup includes actors from “Far From Home,” such as Gbubemi Ejeye and Genoveva Umeh, as well as BBNaija alumni Whitemoney and Phyna, along with Mr Hyenana, Nons Miraj, Spyro, and King Perry.

The 30-minute show will include self-interviews, games, and creative challenges, providing viewers with a glimpse into a different side of their favourite stars. It will premiere on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. WAT.

Busola Komolafe, Senior Channel Manager at Paramount, stated, “We’re excited to bring a fresh and innovative show to our viewers with MTV Base Sparks. The show promises to take viewers on a unique journey with some of Nigeria’s most loved celebrities. With its interactive format and range of fun challenges, we believe that MTV Base Sparks will be a hit with audiences across the country.”

Each episode of MTV Base Sparks promises to be a unique and entertaining experience, showcasing a different aspect of each celebrity. With a variety of games and challenges, MTV Base Sparks is sure to keep audiences entertained and engaged.

