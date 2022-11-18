Connect with us

It seems Kemi Adetiba has a new sequel for “King Of Boys” in the works

#BBNaija’s Beauty & Adekunle team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"'s Opening Weekend is the Biggest  of all Time in West Africa

"Kofa," "The Song Maiden," and "Contraband" snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards - See Full List

Daniel Etim Effiong wins Best Actor at the AFRIFF Globe Awards

Toka McBaror's "Almajiri" Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

#BNMeetTheStar: Adédojà Adéyemí on Starring in "Anikulapo" & Her Personal Style

Check out the star-studded premiere of Showmax’s “Flawsome”

Tonto Dikeh talks Politics, Losing Her Step Mum & Relationship with God in New Episode of #WithChude | Watch

Celebrities' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Premiere Slay – Or Not!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

King of Boys: The Return of the King” director, Kemi Adetiba has hinted at a sequel.

She tweeted “KOB 3,” and it received over 500 comments and nearly 700 retweets in just 24 hours. You can tell everyone is already anticipating what is to come.

“King of Boys” follows Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale), a businesswoman with a promising political future who rose to the top despite a tumultuous past.

Who’s ready for KOB 3?

