It seems Kemi Adetiba has a new sequel for “King Of Boys” in the works

“King of Boys: The Return of the King” director, Kemi Adetiba has hinted at a sequel.

She tweeted “KOB 3,” and it received over 500 comments and nearly 700 retweets in just 24 hours. You can tell everyone is already anticipating what is to come.

KOB 3. — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) November 17, 2022

“King of Boys” follows Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale), a businesswoman with a promising political future who rose to the top despite a tumultuous past.

