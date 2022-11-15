“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”‘s Opening Weekend is the Biggest  of all Time in West Africa

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

(L to R) Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Ryan Coogler attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

The tally’s in!

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is officially the biggest industry opening weekend of all time with a box office tally of ₦240m.

In East Africa the film earned Kes 25m, earning the titles of both the biggest opening weekend box office of 2022 and the biggest post-pandemic opening to date. In Southern Africa, the film brought in R16.5m, becoming the biggest opening weekend box office of 2022.

Across all territories, the follow up to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 hit “Black Panther” proved a draw for cinema-going audiences with just under 300k attendances being reported.

2018’s “Black Panther” remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa, and the number 2 film of all time in Southern Africa.

The filmmakers and cast from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently flocked to Lagos to celebrate the film’s release, making history as the first official African Marvel Studios premiere in Nigeria.

Director Ryan Coogler, along with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía and local musicians featured in the film joined dignitaries and guests at the Black Carpet premiere event on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

(L to R)Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Johannesburg also hosted the South African Premiere of the film on Wednesday 9 November, and welcomed Connie Chiume (Mining Tribe Elder “Zawavari”), Dr Ernest Khalema (Language and Cultural Consultant on the film) and local artists from the soundtrack on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore is now playing in cinemas everywhere.

Photo Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney

