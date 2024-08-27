Connect with us

'Shopaholic' Episode 8 Is Out Now: Luxury Leather Bag Haul With Kiekie

‘Shopaholic’ Episode 8 Is Out Now: Luxury Leather Bag Haul With Kiekie

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Catch the Best Exotic Leather Bags Shopping in Lagos with Kiekie.

In this episode, KieKie takes viewers on a stylish journey through a luxury leather store in Lagos. Discover the finest crocodile, ostrich, and snake leather bags that blend function and fashion perfectly. Watch as Kiekie showcases the best picks and gives her honest thoughts on these exotic pieces.

“Shopaholic” takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. She guides the audience through her favourites, offering an insider’s perspective on each location, from fashion to gadgets. The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures.

Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and in Season 3, the producers are coming to your country, city, or town. Let the host know the shopping plugs in your area.

Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel.

Weekly episodes are also available in French.

