TECNO’s Big Brother Naija Task Delivers Thrills and Cash Prizes for Viewers

Promotions

Written by Ojetunde Samuel
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

What began as an ordinary day in the Big Brother Naija house quickly transformed into one of the most exhilarating moments of the season, as the much-anticipated TECNO Task ignited the atmosphere. The energy was electric, with fans buzzing in excitement and housemates pushing themselves to the limit in a fierce contest of wits and strategy.

True to its reputation, this year’s challenge, the TECNO #StopAtNothing Task, did not disappoint. It was a stunning display of skill and determination, featuring three thrilling phases that put the housemates’ mental agility, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities to the ultimate test.

Housemates were divided into two teams: Team CAMON 30 5G, comprising Aces, Mbadiwe Twins, Handi x Wanni, Zinwe, and Nelita; and Team CAMON 30 Pro 5G, comprising Double K, Chekas, Beta, Shatoria, and Radicals.

The stage was set for an epic showdown as both teams faced off in the first phase—The Emoji Charade Phase. Armed with nothing but a board and 15 pages filled with cryptic emojis, the housemates had to make quick guesses, flipping through the pages as fast as their minds could decode the visual clues. The tension was felt as each team raced against time, their fate resting on their ability to interpret the emojis accurately.

Next up was The Spelling Squid Phase, where the housemates’ skills and creativity were put to the test. In a unique twist, they had to carve out the words CAMON 30 Pro from dummy cakes. The pressure was on as the clock ticked down, but both teams rose to the occasion, delivering impressive results that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

The final phase, the Power Puzzle, brought the housemates face-to-face with a series of 13 trivia questions. The number of correct answers they provided determined the time they had to solve the final puzzle—a challenge that required both brains and brawn. The stakes grew higher with every piece they moved into place, and the room was filled with anticipation. After a gruelling contest, Team CAMON 30 5G emerged as winners, proving that their blend of quick thinking, sharp reflexes, and team coordination was unmatched

But the true winners of the night were the viewers, who were not only thoroughly entertained by the spectacle but also had the chance to walk away with cash gifts, thanks to TECNO. Twenty lucky fans were selected to receive these prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling evening.

Join the TECNO squad and have a shot at winning more fantastic prizes on Facebook, Instagram, and X for the latest Big Brother Naija news and a chance to win awesome prizes.

