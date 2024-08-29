Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Dianne Russet’s Feature Film "Love Notes" Starring Beverly Osu, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba & More

BN TV Scoop

"You'll See More of Us"—Chinwe & Zion Are Moving Forward After Their Eviction | Life After #BBNaija

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Jade Osiberu Announces "Christmas in Lagos": A Star-Studded Nollywood Holiday Romance

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade’s “Ije Love” Is the Romantic Anthem We All Need

BN TV Music

Four Years Later, Simi & Ladipoe Return for "Know You II" | Watch the New Video

BN TV Career

"My mind was open to learning new skills" — Precious Oshideko on Starting a New Career at 40 with Teju Babyface

BN TV Relationships

Searching for Love: Tomike Adeoye's "Match Made By Tomike" Premieres with Boluwatife & Eniola

BN TV Music

Experience the Boundless Love of God in Limoblaze's "No Greater Love" feat. Joe L Barnes

BN TV Relationships

Tomike Adeoye Introduces "Match Made by Tomike" – A Show That Goes Beyond Love

BN TV Music

Omah Lay Talks "Moving," "Holy Ghost" & Afrobeats on the Zach Sang Show

BN TV

Watch Dianne Russet’s Feature Film “Love Notes” Starring Beverly Osu, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba & More

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dianne Russet makes an impressive debut as a producer with her first feature film, “Love Notes.” This romantic drama stars Beverly Osu, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kunle Remi, Baaj Adebule, Tina Mba, Tomi Ojo, Najite Dede, Ireti Doyle and Abdul TijaniAhmed. “Love Notes” explores the complexities of sisterhood, love and friendship.

Created and produced by Dianne Russet, written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and Ogechi Nwobia Eke, and directed by Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde, “Love Notes” follows the journey of two best friends as they navigate life and marriage, offering a heartfelt exploration of the bonds that shape us.

“I took the plunge and went solo as a producer,” Dianne shared. Known for her work as the producer of the web series “Ricordi” and “Dear Diane,” Dianne continues to make her mark in film and storytelling.

Watch “Love Notes” here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative
css.php