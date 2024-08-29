Watch Dianne Russet’s Feature Film “Love Notes” Starring Beverly Osu, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba & More

Dianne Russet makes an impressive debut as a producer with her first feature film, “Love Notes.” This romantic drama stars Beverly Osu, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kunle Remi, Baaj Adebule, Tina Mba, Tomi Ojo, Najite Dede, Ireti Doyle and Abdul Tijani–Ahmed. “Love Notes” explores the complexities of sisterhood, love and friendship.

Created and produced by Dianne Russet, written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and Ogechi Nwobia Eke, and directed by Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde, “Love Notes” follows the journey of two best friends as they navigate life and marriage, offering a heartfelt exploration of the bonds that shape us.

“I took the plunge and went solo as a producer,” Dianne shared. Known for her work as the producer of the web series “Ricordi” and “Dear Diane,” Dianne continues to make her mark in film and storytelling.

Watch “Love Notes” here: