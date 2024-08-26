Connect with us

Music

Fireboy DML's Forthcoming Album "Adedamola" Features Lagbaja, Jon Batiste, Seun Kuti & More

BN TV Music

Experience the Boundless Love of God in Limoblaze's "No Greater Love" feat. Joe L Barnes

Music Sweet Spot

Justin & Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues Bieber

BN TV Music

Omah Lay Talks "Moving," "Holy Ghost" & Afrobeats on the Zach Sang Show

BN TV Music

Falz & Crayon Explore Love in "How Many" Music Video

BN TV Music

BNXN Embraces Success & Glamour in Music Video of New Single "Phenomena"

Music News Promotions

Guchi Set to Release a Captivating Summer Anthem “No Touching”

BN TV Music

Larry Gaaga Teams Up with Wizard Chan & Ayo Maff in New "Fountain" Video

BN TV Music

Watch D'banj in the New Music Video of the "Koko" Anthem

BN TV Music

Niniola & Pheelz Ignite Chemistry in New "Formula" Video

Music

Fireboy DML’s Forthcoming Album “Adedamola” Features Lagbaja, Jon Batiste, Seun Kuti & More

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Fireboy DML has just ramped up the excitement for his upcoming album  “Adedamola” by revealing the full tracklist ahead of its release. Set to drop this Thursday, August 29th, the album is a 14-track project, featuring an eclectic mix of collaborations that span genres and continents.

“Adedamola” brings together an impressive lineup of artists, including the legendary Lagbaja, Grammy-winning American musician Jon Batiste, Afrobeat royalty Seun Kuti, and contemporary Nigerian stars Lojay and DJ Spinall.

Check out the full tracklist of the forthcoming album below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fireboy DML (@fireboydml)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It
css.php