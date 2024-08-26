Fireboy DML’s Forthcoming Album “Adedamola” Features Lagbaja, Jon Batiste, Seun Kuti & More

Fireboy DML has just ramped up the excitement for his upcoming album “Adedamola” by revealing the full tracklist ahead of its release. Set to drop this Thursday, August 29th, the album is a 14-track project, featuring an eclectic mix of collaborations that span genres and continents.

“Adedamola” brings together an impressive lineup of artists, including the legendary Lagbaja, Grammy-winning American musician Jon Batiste, Afrobeat royalty Seun Kuti, and contemporary Nigerian stars Lojay and DJ Spinall.

Check out the full tracklist of the forthcoming album below: