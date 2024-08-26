Four Years Later, Simi & Ladipoe Return for “Know You II” | Watch the New Video

Did you know there’s a sequel to the hit track “Know You” by Simi and Ladipoe? Now you do. The track, titled “Know You II,” is featured on Simi’s recently released album, “Lost and Found,” and brings the duo together once more. This follow-up to their first collaboration, which was released four years ago during the lockdown.

“Know You II” is about the complexities and uncertainties of a budding romantic relationship. The song explores the push-and-pull dynamic between two people who are attracted to each other but are unsure about their feelings and the direction of their relationship. They both express a need for time and space, despite their strong desire to be together.

The video is directed by Lensgod.

Watch below: