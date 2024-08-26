Connect with us

BN TV Music

Four Years Later, Simi & Ladipoe Return for "Know You II" | Watch the New Video

BN TV Career

"My mind was open to learning new skills" — Precious Oshideko on Starting a New Career at 40 with Teju Babyface

BN TV Relationships

Searching for Love: Tomike Adeoye's "Match Made By Tomike" Premieres with Boluwatife & Eniola

BN TV Music

Experience the Boundless Love of God in Limoblaze's "No Greater Love" feat. Joe L Barnes

BN TV Relationships

Tomike Adeoye Introduces "Match Made by Tomike" – A Show That Goes Beyond Love

BN TV Music

Omah Lay Talks "Moving," "Holy Ghost" & Afrobeats on the Zach Sang Show

BN TV Music

Falz & Crayon Explore Love in "How Many" Music Video

BN TV Music

BNXN Embraces Success & Glamour in Music Video of New Single "Phenomena"

BN TV Career

Ifeoma Monye Shares Insights on Consulting & Social Entrepreneurship on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Scoop

Toby Forge & Mayor Frosh Discuss Life After #BBNaija, Surprising Revelations and Their Next Moves

BN TV

Four Years Later, Simi & Ladipoe Return for “Know You II” | Watch the New Video

Avatar photo

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Did you know there’s a sequel to the hit track “Know You” by Simi and Ladipoe? Now you do. The track, titled “Know You II,” is featured on Simi’s recently released album,  “Lost and Found,” and brings the duo together once more. This follow-up to their first collaboration, which was released four years ago during the lockdown.

“Know You II” is about the complexities and uncertainties of a budding romantic relationship. The song explores the push-and-pull dynamic between two people who are attracted to each other but are unsure about their feelings and the direction of their relationship. They both express a need for time and space, despite their strong desire to be together.

The video is directed by Lensgod.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It
css.php