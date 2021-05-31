Rewarding Excellence: Yeloto awards Scholarships to outstanding Students of the Mayflower School

In its characteristic manner, Yeloto, a US-based children’s charity with a branch registered in Nigeria, awarded scholarships to outstanding students of Mayflower School, Ikenne for their sterling performance during the 2019/2020 academic session.

The awardees were carefully selected from the list of outstanding students. The winners, who have emerged as best students in either of male or female categories from each of senior secondary classes include Nwanba Peter Obinna, overall best male student, SS1; Masioye Mistura Gbemisola, overall best female student, SS1; Oyesiji Precious Oluwanifemi, overall best female student, SS2, Saheed Bilal Adewale, overall best male student, SS2; Roluga David Oluwanifemi, overall best male student SS3 and Arowosola Glory Oluwatomisin, overall best female student SS3.

Winners from the junior secondary classes include; Adedeji Mohammed, best male, JSS1, Yusuf Barakat, best female, JSS1, Simisaye Semilore, best male JSS2, Abass Oluwapelumi Susan, best female, JSS2, Bakare Greatness, best male, JSS3, Peter Margaret, best female, JSS3. The list of awardees also includes Senior Prefect Boy, Olaniran Babatunde, and Senior Prefect Girl, Akinola Rasheedat.

In recognition of the efforts of teachers in the value chain, Yeloto also awarded cash gifts to selected teachers whose commitment to ethics and professionalism in the year under review was noteworthy; the best male teacher was Shittu L. A while the Best female teacher was awarded to Epoyun M.A.

The awards come as a morale boost to the students and teachers who against the backdrop of the pandemic have demonstrated exceptional resilience and brilliance.

The scholarship award is in furtherance of Yeloto’s commitment to enhancing the global competitiveness of children from Africa.

According to the executive director and founder, Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye, the organization has awarded scholarships in the past ten years and intends to extend to the university level in the near future.

Awards were also presented by other stakeholders and ex-Mayflower Class sets to different categories of outstanding students.

While appreciating the scholarship gestures and celebrating awardees, the Principal Mayflower School (senior school), Matilda Oyekan reminded the students to stay true to the values of Late Dr. Tai and Madam Sheila Solarin. She also assured Mayflower Old Students Association of more outstanding performances in the coming years. The principal also appreciated the efforts of all teachers towards moulding students into excellent individuals.

While lamenting the state of education in Nigeria, Dr. Yemi Olawaiye believed that private participation of this sort can help sustain the motivation of students while calling on more organizations to support the efforts of students and teachers in primary and secondary schools being the foundation of learning.

