Ariana Grande, Usher, H.E.R., The Weeknd & More Attend 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards | See Full List of Winners

Published

20 hours ago

 on

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Screenshot/iHeartRadio Music Awards YouTube)

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place yesterday, May 27 and some of the biggest names in music came together for the Annual Awards show which aired from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Usher serving as host.

The Weeknd received the most nominations with eight, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who both received seven, and Harry Styles, who received six. Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker, Taylor Swift, and Young Thug are among the artists who earned numerous nomination.

The Weeknd opened the event by performing a remix of his track “Save Your Tears” with the newly-wedded bride, Ariana Grande.

For his song “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd won male artist of the year and song of the year. Megan Thee Stallion won the first award of the night for outstanding collaboration with Beyoncé for the remix version of “Savage,” while Dua Lipa took home the female artist of the year prize.

See the full list of winners below.

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd (WINNER)
“Circles” – Post Malone
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:

Dua Lipa (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd (WINNER)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay (WINNER)
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Twenty-One Pilots

Best Collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (WINNER)
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

Best New Pop Artist:

Doja Cat (WINNER)
24kGoldn
Blackbear
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Level of Concern” – Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
“Bang!” – AJR
“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly
“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish
“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring Blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Twenty-One Pilots (WINNER)
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Powfu (WINNER)
Ashe
Dayglow
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows

Rock Song of the Year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters (WINNER)
“Death By Rock and Roll” – The Pretty Reckless
“Patience” – Chris Cornell
“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC
“Under the Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

The Pretty Reckless (WINNER)
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown

Country Song of the Year:

“The Bones” – Maren Morris (WINNER)
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“Nobody but You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs (WINNER)
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett (WINNER)
Ashley McBryde
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers

Dance Song of the Year:

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN (WINNER)
“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK
“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Dance Artist of the Year:

Marshmello (WINNER)
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Surf Mesa
Tiësto

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch (WINNER)
“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
“Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Roddy Ricch (WINNER)
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke

Best-New Hip-Hop Artist:

Roddy Ricch (WINNER)
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

R&B Song of the Year:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug (WINNER)
“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
“Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna
“Playing Games” – Summer Walker
“Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year:

H.E.R. (WINNER)
Chris Brown
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Snoh Aalegra (WINNER)
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
“Caramelo” – Ozuna
“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
“RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

Rauw Alejandro (WINNER)
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma (WINNER)
“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal
“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50
“Te Volvería a Elegir” – Calibre 50
“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Christian Nodal (WINNER)
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year:

Max Martin (WINNER)
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley (WINNER)
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Dan Nigro
Finneas

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Adore You” – Harry Styles (WINNER)
“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“If the World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover (WINNER)
“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover
“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover
“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover
“Heart of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#BTSARMY – BTS (WINNER)
#Agnation – Agnez Mo
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BLINK – BLACKPINK
#Harries – Harry Styles
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens – NCT 127
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” – BTS (WINNER)
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“Hawái” – Maluma
“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Dixie D’Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

BTS – Son Sung Deuk (WINNER)
“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson
“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna
“Rain Oo Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
“Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown
WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd (WINNER)
“Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
“Say So” – Doja Cat
“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

See the red carpet photos:

Ariana Grande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Megan Thee Stallion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Doja Cat

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)


Demi Lovato

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Goicoechea (@boogsneffect)

Robin Thicke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke)

H.E.R.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

Gleb Savchenko and Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Glaser (@nikkiglaser)

Gabby Barrett Foehner

The Weeknd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

French Montana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana)

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s Performance

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Doja Cat

Demi Lovat and H.E.R.

Usher

