ICYMI: Watch these Amazing Performances from Africa Day Concert 2021

Published

20 hours ago

 on

This year’s concert, hosted by Idris Elba, shines a light on Africa’s next wave of talent who are making their mark on the global stage with artists from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Kenya.

Watch Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Teni, Gyakie, Suspect 95, Elaine, FocalisticBlaq, Diamond, Zuchu and Bahati take over the stage as they perform their hit song.

Everything about this performance by Teni is perfect!

South African Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond! Performing their hit titled “Summer Yomuthi“.

Check out Focalistic performing his hit singles “Ke star” and “Gupta“.

#DangbanaRepublik your very own Bella Shmurda is bringing on the heat.

Current Headies ‘Next Rated’ artist Omah Lay performs ‘Godly’ at the #AfricaDayConcert.

Get it Queen! Watch this performance by Elaine.

Bahati was in the building and he performed his hit song “Wanani” at the #AfricaDayBenefit.

Suspect 95 performing “Mercon“.

Check out Gyakie performing her hit single “Forever”

Check out Mohamed Ramadan’s “Spotlight” Performance

