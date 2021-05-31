Connect with us

Promotions

Chioma Akpotha now Sleeps Well at Night, Here's Why - the Royal Luxury Pillow Top Mattress by Mouka

Events Promotions

Rewarding Excellence: Yeloto awards Scholarships to outstanding Students of the Mayflower School

Events Promotions

L’Avyanna Beauty launches the 'Glow Code' Range in Grand Style

Events Promotions

Oxlade is set to perform at the June 2nd edition of Laugh Out LiVE! Don't miss

Promotions

M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up Channel has Authentic African Movies for you this Weekend

Promotions

There's so much to do with the Amazing Features of the New itel P-Series

Events Promotions

Lagos State Government in partnership with GAC Motors honors Mama Nike with the Art ICONIA Awards

Events Promotions

Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 Lagosians to Sumptuous Iftar Meals 👏🏾

Events Promotions

You can now Buy 1 Pizza and get 1 Free at the MasterCard Pizza Week | May 20th-30th

Promotions

Meristem launches the 'Generations' Campaign in partnership with Nike Okundaye Davies & her Daughter, Allyson-Aina Davies

Promotions

Chioma Akpotha now Sleeps Well at Night, Here’s Why – the Royal Luxury Pillow Top Mattress by Mouka

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Nollywood star Chioma Akpotha was struggling with sleep, she would go to bed tired and wake up “tireder“. For the busy actress, producer and entrepreneur, that was pretty frustrating. Chioma decided to find a solution and she did! It’s the Royal Luxury Pillow Top Mattress by Mouka.

The recently launched product by one of Nigeria’s leading mattress brands, Mouka has now been given a first-class rating by the renowned actress. When expressing her first impression about the mattress, Chioma said she assumed that “Royal Pillow Top Luxury Mattress was imported because of its super-premium look and feel” – we are so glad that made in Nigeria excellence is shining through.

In a testimonial video, she described what it feels like sleeping on the Royal Luxury Pillow Top by Mouka. Chioma says “waking up is difficult as she doesn’t want to leave the warm embrace of her Royal mattress”. She added that sleeping on her Royal helps her wakeup energized and full of bounce. This, she says, is a far cry from her experience on her old mattress, which made her wake up tired and cranky.

According to Akpotha, the Royal Pillow Top Mattress has given her the best sleep experience she has ever had.

It is the most comfortable mattress ever; you don’t even need to argue. If you are looking for somebody to argue with, do that with your mattress that is giving you back pain and stress because you wake up tired and go to work grumpy,” she posits.

She asked consumers to experience the product first hand to understand what she is talking about.

Come and sleep on this mattress and give me your comments. It is simply amazing; it is the best. I don’t even know how to describe it to you; you need to experience it yourself. In fact, I had to order two more for my children”.

Speaking about the product, the Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Mouka, Akeem Audu, said it is the true description of luxury at its finest. He pointed out that with a 10-year warranty, the pillow-top layer delicately contours your body, providing relief to all pressure points. The lush Pama fabric covering the mattress adjusts to the body temperature, keeping it cool all through the night.

Audu added that the mattress core is built with tempered and knotted Bonnell spring coils that ensure every part of your body gets the right support it needs.

Order Yours Now via the Mouka Website – HERE
Follow Mouka on your favourite social media network – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: The Pros and Cons of Genetically Modifying Crops

Samuel “Samo” Onyemelukwe: Coronavirus and the Nigerian Music Industry

Estelle Dogbo: Collecting Art to Build a Legacy

#ChildrensDay: It’s Time to Set Our Children Up for a Better Future

BN Hot Topic: What Do you Do When your Stepchildren Don’t Accept You?
Advertisement
css.php