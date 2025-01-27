Yeloto Rewards Deserving Students at Mayflower School’s 69th Founder’s Day.

In its distinctive commitment to the African Child, Dr Yemi Olawaiye led Yeloto Incorporated to reward the scholarship of deserving students with cash gifts at the prize-giving event of the 69th Founder’s Day of Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun State, held on 22nd January 2025.

Represented by Olasunkanmi Idowu, Dr Yemi Olawaiye urged the students at the event, to be of good behaviour while pursuing academic excellence.





According to him, Yeloto Inc. remains committed to the total development of the African child and will do everything possible to reward leadership and excellence in schools.

While giving the awards, Dr Yemi Olawaiye celebrated the effort of Teachers, Principals and other stakeholders in the school; assuring them that their investment in the students will not go to waste, and will be rewarded in due course, he said.

Having given these awards for 9years, Dr Olawaiye reiterated Yeloto’s commitment to the initiative as a way of encouraging students to be focused and devoted to scholarship and leadership.





Jaiyesimi Darasimi wonderful, Morufu Messi Oluwasemilore, Ogunsola Enmanuel Ogooluwa, Okeowo Oluwadarasimi Hannah, Orono Ireoluwa Laura, Bello Abdulrahman Ayomide, Olakokun Damilola, Adenuga Grace Ayomikun, Gabriel Kelvin Oghenerukewhe, Ogunbona Goodness were rewarded for being the best students overall in their respective classes, between JS1 and SS2.

At the same time, Elon Festus, Amusa Noimat, Olaniba Daniels, and Lawal Abolore were given leadership recognition awards for being Senior Prefects(Male and Female) in 2023/24 and 2024/2025 respectively.

In a rare act of gratitude, The Principal of Mayflower School, Ikenne, Olayinka Oyekan commended Dr Yemi Olawaiye led Yeloto Incorporated for its consistency over the years.

The event was graced by parents, teachers and Ex-students of Mayflower (Ex-Mays) from different parts of the world.

Yeloto African Children Foundation is committed to improving the overall well-being of children in Africa.

