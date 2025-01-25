Connect with us

Beyond the Runway: Lai Labode Bridges Business & Culture

Influence is not limited to individual accomplishments; it’s about the ripple effect one’s actions create across industries and communities. Dr. Osi-Apagun Lai Labode’s professional trajectory is characterized by a seamless integration of his vision into the interconnected fields of business, culture, and fashion.

In 2024, Lai Labode took on the role of Chairman at African Fashion Week, where he introduced a twist to the event. Departing from the usual spectacle of professional models, the runway featured top corporate leaders, redefining how fashion intersects with identity and professionalism. These executives, clad in regal African attire reimagined with modern sophistication, brought a refreshing and inspiring energy to the event.

The stunning designs were brought to life through the collaborative effort with renowned designers- Ugo Monye and AmDiddy. Together, they crafted ensembles that celebrated Africa’s rich heritage, specifically highlighting the elegance of Egba and Yoruba royal attires. With bold prints, intricate embroidery, and vibrant colours, each design paid homage to the regal traditions of these cultures while reimagining them for a contemporary audience.

The flowing Agbadas, detailed fila hats, and attractive aso-oke fabrics spoke to the grandeur of Yoruba royalty, showcasing a fusion of history and modernity. It was a refreshing reminder that business and culture can coexist harmoniously.

Speaking on the importance of timing and vision, Lai Labode noted,

True success lies in knowing the right moment to start and the perfect time to pivot.

His statement encapsulates the strategy and foresight that have marked his career, from launching the Cash Token—a cash-reward-as-a-service electronic reward commodity reshaping customer-business relationships—to his broader cultural initiatives.

The professional experiences of Lai Labode suggest that influence can extend beyond the confines of a single domain. His career demonstrates a willingness to explore connections between business innovation, cultural preservation, and fashion, highlighting the potential for interdisciplinary approaches. Through his multifaceted endeavors, Labode has redefined the traditional concept of a modern icon, demonstrating an ability to bridge gaps and create meaningful impact.

