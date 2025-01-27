Mary Olushoga Featured as Expert on Sustainable Development by The World Economic Forum

Mary Olushoga, Founder of the AWP Network and Executive Board Member of the Nigeria National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP) was recently quoted as an expert in the World Economic Forum article on sustainable development.

The article titled, “Uplifting People is Key to Solving the plastic pollution crisis”, highlights the importance of understanding the human side of the plastics value chain.

The document stresses the importance of why policy-makers and business leaders need to transform the local plastics industry to shape a more sustainable and equitable world.

On how this affects women in the Global South, Olushoga states,

These women contribute, not just through labor, but by bringing local knowledge and resourcefulness to plastic waste challenges. They innovate out of necessity, finding creative ways to repurpose waste and extract value from discarded materials. Their expertise is vital for understanding the complexities of plastic pollution and crafting practical, scalable solutions.

Want to learn more about the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) or learn more and get some recommendations for gender-differentiated measures to tackle plastic pollution, you can read the full article here.

