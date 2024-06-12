Daniel Etim-Effiong, Stan Nze, Kenneth Okolie & Kalu Ikeagwu Star in Family Drama “Something About the Briggs”

Connect with us

Movies

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Get your popcorn ready! Daniel Etim-Effiong, Stan Nze, Kenneth Okolie, and Kalu Ikeagwu are to star in “Something About the Briggs” – a movie by Bukola Ogunsola. Currently in production in Abuja, “Something About the Briggs” is set to explore themes of wealth, family, and marriage.

Get a glimpse of the production here:

We can’t wait to see the characters they play and what the chemistry is like onscreen.

