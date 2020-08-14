New Music: Cuppy feat. Stonebwoy – Karma

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Afro pop sensation Florence Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy, has dished out another single off her forthcoming album “Original Copy” scheduled for release next week. The audio is tagged “Karma” and it features Ghanaian award winning dance hall and reggae singer, Stonebwoy.

“Karma” which comes after Cuppy’s last hit “Jollof on the Jet“, was produced by Killertunes.

If you missed her exclusive interview with BellaNaija where she shared her motivations behind the album, you should check it out now!

Listen to the audio below:

