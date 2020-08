British-Nigerian record producer and artist Maleek Shoyebi, professionally known as Maleek Berry, has a beautiful visualiser for his new record “Sunshine“.

“Sunshine” is a track off Maleek’s newest album- “Isolation Room“. The 7-track album also holds songs like “Konnect” and “Balance” featuring Tiwa Savage, which also has a visualiser.

Watch the video below: