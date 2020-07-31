New Music: Maleek Berry – Isolation Room

Having seen an incredible surge in his audience across the globe, with his blend of traditional African sounds and soulful charm, this feels like the perfect summer gift for 2020, Maleek Berry returns with his brand new track “Isolation Room“.

The tape which is the taster to the highly anticipated album has been released today via his own label Berry’s Room. The track “Konnect” is set to be a perennial anthem, deriving its influence from “Kontrol“, which currently boasts over 200 million streams across the board. The project sees sensational collaboration with Afrobeat Queen, Tiwa Savage on “Balance” and is sure to light up the dance floor across the UK and beyond.

Since the release of Berry’s two stellar projects, “Last Daze of Summer” and “First Daze of Winter“, the singer-songwriter and producer has been propelled into the limelight with a high demand for more. Apart from the track “Faraway” produced by the mighty Legendury Beatz, the project was written and produced entirely by Berry.

“Isolation Room” follows on from his featured performance on Goldlink’s “Zulu Screams“, the dance smash “Somebody Falling” and non-stop climber, “Flashy“.

The remarkable summer project comes with an added visualiser, taking you on a phenomenal Journey.

Maleek Berry says:

This project means so much to me. Being able to create music from scratch to finish is truly a spiritual experience. I wrote most of the songs during quarantine. The energy of my music has always been good vibes and love vibrations. With all that’s going on in the world right now I just felt my fans and the world at large needed a big love hug through sound. That’s what Isolation Room is to me. A sonic journey, how I see life through my music. Even if the world is at a standstill. We must not stop dancing; we must not stop loving & sharing that love. Even in isolation!

Far Away

Free Your Mind

Balance feat. Tiwa Savage

Sunshine

Konnect

One Night

Don’t Wanna