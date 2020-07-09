Tiwa Savage returns with Brand New Single “Dangerous Love”

Tiwa Savage has released her brand new single, “Dangerous Love,” via Motown Records.

This track is the first official single off her forthcoming studio album “Celia“. With a melodious Afrobeat that catches your attention, Tiwa Savage discusses the eerie tendencies of emotional gambling.

Produced by Cracker Mallo, “Dangerous Love” is the perfect blend of R&B and Afrobeats.