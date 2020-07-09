Connect with us

Music

Tiwa Savage returns with Brand New Single "Dangerous Love"

BN TV Music

Skales performs Back to Back Hits on uduX's "Tun'd Up"

Music Scoop

Mr Eazi is calling on all African Creatives to "push towards African equity participation"

Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Simi - Know You

Music

New Video: WurlD - Wayo

Music

Omah Lay Drops Visuals for "Lo Lo"

Music

New Video: Kizz Daniel - Ada

Music Scoop

Korede Bello is Such a Hottie on the Cover of Man Magazine Nigeria's Latest Issue

Music

New Music: Dessy - Ole

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello – I Will Not Be Moved (Spontaneous Worship)

Music

Tiwa Savage returns with Brand New Single “Dangerous Love”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage has released her brand new single, “Dangerous Love,” via Motown Records.

This track is the first official single off her forthcoming studio album “Celia“. With a melodious Afrobeat that catches your attention, Tiwa Savage discusses the eerie tendencies of emotional gambling.

Produced by Cracker Mallo, “Dangerous Love” is the perfect blend of R&B and Afrobeats.

Dangerous Love is a song that is basically about a girl who is dipping in and out of a relationship with a guy that really doesn’t deserve her time or attention. She knows that he is bad for her but she gambling with her heart anyway. This is one track every guy and lady can relate with.

Listen to the track below:

Lyric video:

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: An Insight From Beverly Naya’s Skin Documentary

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Beverly Naya’s “Skin” Has Helped Young Girls Reconsider Bleaching | Read our Exclusive Interview

A Girl Project: Nigeria’s New Anti- Sexual Harassment Bill – PR Stunt or Necessary Action?

Advertisement
css.php