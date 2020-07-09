Music
Tiwa Savage returns with Brand New Single “Dangerous Love”
Tiwa Savage has released her brand new single, “Dangerous Love,” via Motown Records.
This track is the first official single off her forthcoming studio album “Celia“. With a melodious Afrobeat that catches your attention, Tiwa Savage discusses the eerie tendencies of emotional gambling.
Produced by Cracker Mallo, “Dangerous Love” is the perfect blend of R&B and Afrobeats.
Dangerous Love is a song that is basically about a girl who is dipping in and out of a relationship with a guy that really doesn’t deserve her time or attention. She knows that he is bad for her but she gambling with her heart anyway. This is one track every guy and lady can relate with.
Listen to the track below:
Lyric video: