New Music: Tiwa Savage feat. Sam Smith – Temptation

Afro-Pop singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has released another banging single titled “Temptation” featuring UK Grammy award-winning artist Sam Smith.

So far she had released tracks “Koroba“, “Dangerous Love“, “Attention“, this new track is the fourth track off her upcoming third studio album, “Celia“, scheduled for Friday, the 28th of August.

“Temptation” was produced by Mavin Records producer London.

