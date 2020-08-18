Music
Tiwa Savage’s “Celia” is coming and it features Davido, Naira Marley & Sam Smith | See the Tracklist
We’ve got some more teasers from Tiwa Savage‘s forthcoming album “Celia“. There’s a tracklist and a roll out video that will set you in the right mood for the album.
The 12-track album features Afrobeat stars Davido, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes and R&B singer Hamzaa.
“Celia” also features UK Grammy award winner Sam Smith and Jamaican dancehall singer Stefflon Don.
The album houses the singer’s recent hit songs “Dangerous Love” and “Koroba“, and it will be released on the 28th of August 2020.
Peep the tracklist:
Watch the roll out video:
CELIA 28th August. Pre-Add NOW
Save My Life
Temptation ft. Sam Smith
Pakalamisi ft. Hamzaa
Koroba
Bombay ft. Stefflon Don X Dice Alies
Dangerous Love
Park Well ft. Davido
Interlude (US)
FWMM
Ole ft. Naira Marley
Attention
Glory
Celia’s Song pic.twitter.com/FBAd1cevHq
— Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) August 18, 2020
Pre-order the album:
Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage