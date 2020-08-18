Tiwa Savage’s “Celia” is coming and it features Davido, Naira Marley & Sam Smith | See the Tracklist

We’ve got some more teasers from Tiwa Savage‘s forthcoming album “Celia“. There’s a tracklist and a roll out video that will set you in the right mood for the album.

The 12-track album features Afrobeat stars Davido, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes and R&B singer Hamzaa.

“Celia” also features UK Grammy award winner Sam Smith and Jamaican dancehall singer Stefflon Don.

The album houses the singer’s recent hit songs “Dangerous Love” and “Koroba“, and it will be released on the 28th of August 2020.

Peep the tracklist:

Watch the roll out video:

CELIA 28th August. Pre-Add NOW Save My Life

Temptation ft. Sam Smith

Pakalamisi ft. Hamzaa

Koroba

Bombay ft. Stefflon Don X Dice Alies

Dangerous Love

Park Well ft. Davido

Interlude (US)

FWMM

Ole ft. Naira Marley

Attention

Glory

Celia’s Song pic.twitter.com/FBAd1cevHq — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) August 18, 2020

Pre-order the album:

Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage