Connect with us

Music

Tiwa Savage's "Celia" is coming and it features Davido, Naira Marley & Sam Smith | See the Tracklist

BN TV Music

Cardi B gets Candid with Joe Biden on Police Brutality & More

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille's Rendition of "Heaven" by Bryan Adams is Everything

BN TV Music

New Music: Mo’believe - Faya

BN TV Music

All The Must-See BTS Moments From Tiwa Savage’s "Koroba" Music Video

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid & Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

BN TV Music

You’ll love Broda Shaggi’s cover of (Wonda Fool)“Wonderful” by Burna Boy

Music Scoop

PSquare Back Together? This Is Peter Okoye's Response

Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Motivating us with Newly Released Video for 2010 Hit Song "Get Busy"

Music

We Have the Tracklist of Fireboy DML's forthcoming Album "Apollo" (there's a Wande Coal Feature!)

Music

Tiwa Savage’s “Celia” is coming and it features Davido, Naira Marley & Sam Smith | See the Tracklist

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

We’ve got some more teasers from Tiwa Savage‘s forthcoming album “Celia“. There’s a tracklist and a roll out video that will set you in the right mood for the album.

The 12-track album features Afrobeat stars Davido, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes and R&B singer Hamzaa.

“Celia” also features UK Grammy award winner Sam Smith and Jamaican dancehall singer Stefflon Don.

The album houses the singer’s recent hit songs “Dangerous Love” and “Koroba“, and it will be released on the 28th of August 2020.

Peep the tracklist:

Watch the roll out video:

Pre-order the album:

Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins
Advertisement
css.php