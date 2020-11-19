Claire Pierangelo, Bisi Fayemi, Akin Banuso set to speak at The Future Festival’s Diversity Summit | November 28th

The Central Working Committee of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) today has announced that its first-ever TV and digital edition of The Diversity Summit will hold on November 28th, 2020.

The TV and digital diversity summit will bring together over 100 of the most influential leaders and thinkers across Nigeria and Africa to discuss and tackle urgent issues affecting young people, ranging from diversity, inclusion, equality, spirituality, identity, capitalism, environment, special needs and human rights. This year, the theme is ‘We can’t breathe: Exploring power, privilege, and the potential for real change.’

“For 15 years, The Future Awards & Festival has pioneered social, public and private sector trends and change focused on youth-driven culture,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer, RED | For Africa and Senior Advisor to The Future Project.

“It is time once again to pioneer, by inspiring deep and wide conversations about the new frontiers of human potential that is now insistently knocking on Africa’s doors / it is time for players from governments to businesses to culture shapers to embrace these imperatives and build strategies that give them life. That future is inevitable, and this conversation will underscore why – and how we must proceed,” she added.

The US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo; First Lady of Ekiti, Bisi Fayemi; Microsoft Country Manager, Akin Banuso; Odun Eweniyi, Odun Eweniyi, Denola Grey, Arit Okpo, and Hilda Dokubo, are amongst a powerful slate of speakers confirmed for The Diversity Summit.



Panel sessions include topics such as; Toxic Environment: Climate change and African governments; Nigeria is not America: Importing Western battles into Nigeria; The Vagina Dialogue: The line from purity culture to rape culture; The Turning Point Generation: Will Gen Z succeed where millennials are failing?; Love does not win elections: The only way young people can actually take overpower; Not too young to run: Will young people in government actually change anything?; What were you wearing?’ How not to talk about rape; Wokespaces: What companies need to do about a socially-engaged workforce; and Be a man!’: The trap of toxic masculinity.

The Diversity Summit 2020 will be part of the 3-day TV & Digital The Future Festival. It will air live from 12 – 6 pm on Pop Central Channel 189 DSTV and online via thediversitysummit.com.

The Future Festival is presented by The Future Awards Africa and Y! Africa. Media partners are MTV Base, Africa Magic, Pop Central, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, BellaNaija.com, and YNaija.com.

BellaNaija is a media partner for #TFAA15