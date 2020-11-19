Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Chairman celebrates the Life & Times of his Mother, Regina Ugoye Chukwuka (Nne Ora) | 1920 – 2020

The family of Dr. Obiora Chukwuka, Chairman of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals celebrated the triumphant exit of their matriarch, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother in grand style. Madam Regina Chukwuka, who lived a fulfilled life of a hundred years old was called to glory on Saturday, April 11th, 2020.

Present at the event were dignitaries and well-wishers from all walks of life. The family wishes to take this opportunity to extensively appreciate everyone for their prayers, support, condolences, and tributes.

Madam Regina is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

May God grant her soul perfect and eternal rest in the Lord’s bosom. Amen!

Dr. Obiora Chukwuka (HmPSN)

For the family.

